NBA Best Bets Today: Memphis Grizzlies & More, December 23 | 2022-23 NBA Regular Season

All but a pair of teams will be playing on a loaded 14-game NBA slate for Friday, December 23rd, and this should be a very intriguing and profitable day of action.

We will dive into the nitty-gritty of three teams that bettors should place their tickets on and we will explain exactly why they should do so against the spread.

NBA Best Team Bet #1: Memphis Grizzlies -3 (-110)

The Memphis Grizzlies will go on the road and take on the Phoenix Suns in a Western Conference matchup. The Suns are dealing with some injuries to key players as both point guard Cameron Payne (foot) and shooting guard Devin Booker (groin) are ruled out for this matchup as well.

Memphis' offense has been on another level lately as they are averaging 117.5 points in their previous four games. The Grizzlies are also 4-1 ATS in their last five games played in Phoenix. Take Memphis laying one possession here.

NBA Best Team Bet #2: Philadelphia 76ers -3.5 (-110)

The Los Angeles Clippers will be traveling to the Wells Fargo Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Now with point guard James Harden healthy and back in the thick of things, this should alleviate the pressure on center Joel Embiid.

Looking at the outright games, Philly has won six straight games and should control the game. The Sixers are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games against the Clippers. Go with Philly laying a few points in this game at home.

These are two solid defensive teams as of late, with Los Angeles giving up 103 points in their previous three games, while Philadelphia is allowing 100.8 points in their last four games. Expect Philly to continue doing well.

NBA Best Team Bet #3: Chicago Bulls +6 (-110)

The Bulls are on the road here in this Eastern Conference matchup. They are a lot better at shooting the basketball, ranking sixth in the NBA with a 48.3 shooting percentage, while New York is all the way down at 24th with a 45.8 field goal percentage. Chicago is going to play well in this game as they know how Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is going to call games, as he did for the Bulls for a long time before eventually signing with the Knicks. All in all, take the Chicago Bulls getting a handful of points to cover the spread.

Poll : 0 votes