NBA Injury Report for Today: Bradley Beal, Robert Williams, & More - January 3, 2023 | 2022-23 NBA Season

With only three games on tonight's docket, there is not many players going to be on the report. The injury report for each team is listed below and we do not have to wait as no team is on the second leg of a back-to-back, so every team has released their injury report.

Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks

Player Injury Status Shooting guard Bradley Beal Hamstring Questionable Power forward Taj Gibson Groin Questionable

The Wizards have listed Beal as questionable after missing the previous three games with a right hamstring strain, as he has not played since Dec. 27 due to the injury. Gibson has a groin injury that has forced him to miss the last two games already, and he'll try to be activated for this matchup.

Player Injury Status Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Knee Probable Point guard Jrue Holiday Illness Probable Point guard George Hill Illness Probable Small forward Khris Middleton Knee Out

There is a non-COVID illness going through the Bucks locker room, but no one is expected to miss any action here due to it. Khris Middleton has been ruled out once again as he has not played since Dec. 15 with the injury and will miss both legs of the back-to-back on Tuesday on Wednesday.

Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Player Injury Status Power forward Danilo Gallinari Knee Out Center Robert Williams III Knee Questionable

The Celtics have two players listed on the injury report as Gallinari is out as he recovers from a torn ACL back in late August. Williams is questionable, as they managed to get him back into the fray after a knee injury. He has played in seven of the last eight games, and this could be a game where they sit him down for a game to get more out of him later on.

Player Injury Status Power forward Ousmane Dieng Wrist Out Power forward Chet Holmgren Foot Out Power forward Aleksej Pokusevski Leg Out Power forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Ankle Out

The Thunder are dealing with a bunch of players in their frontcourt being out. Robinson-Earl is still weeks away from returning from a right ankle injury and has not played since Dec. 12. Pokusevski has a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in his left leg and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks. Holmgren is out as he recovers from a secondary procedure to remove hardware from his initial Linsfranc surgery back in August.

Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz

Player Injury Status Shooting guard Kevin Huerter Back Questionable Shooting guard Malik Monk Shoulder Questionable

Malik Monk is dealing with right shoulder soreness and is in danger of missing his first game of the season with the injury. Kevin Huerter is dealing with upper back soreness, and though it is unclear when he suffered the injury, we will wait until shootaround and pregame warmups to see if he is able to go here.

Player Injury Status Point guard Collin Sexton Hamstring Out

The only injury that is listed for the Jazz is with point guard Collin Sexton as he is sidelined for a minimum of one week with a right hamstring injury. He will miss the next four games, including tonight, and was unable to practice on Monday as well.

Poll : 0 votes