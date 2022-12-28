Create

NBA Injury Report for Today - December 28, 2022

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Dec 28, 2022 06:09 PM EDT
Los Angeles Lakers v Milwaukee Bucks
Los Angeles Lakers v Milwaukee Bucks

With the NBA season going on, there are inevitably going to be injuries. There are eight games going on tonight and we will update this as the newer injury reports continue to come in and will notify you which games are submitted and which are not.

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

PlayerInjuryStatus
Power forward Marvin Bagley IIIIllnessOut
Point guard Cade CunninghamShinOut
Power forward Isaiah LiversRight ShoulderOut

Bagley III and Livers are both already ruled out for this game. This will be Bagley's second consecutive game missed. Livers has not played since December 1 with the injury and is looking toward Friday for a return. Cade Cunningham is out for the season with his shin injury and surgery to fix the issue.

PlayerInjuryStatus
Power forward Jonathan IsaacKneeOut
Power forward Chuma OkekeLeft kneeOut
Shooting guard Jalen SuggsRight AnkleOut

Orlando has three players missing this game as well. Jonathan Isaac is on a G-League assignment as he is tries to get back to a NBA game for the first time since the 2020 season. Suggs remains out as he looks to return from a lingering right ankle injury.

Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards

PlayerInjuryStatus
Center Bismack BiyomboKneeQuestionable
Shooting guard Devin BookerGroinOut
Small forward Jae CrowderNot With TeamOut
Power forward Cameron JohnsonKneeOut
Point guard Cameron PayneFootOut
Shooting guard Landry ShametAchillesOut

The Suns are without shooting guard Devin Booker as he reaggravated his groin injury on Christmas Day after logging just four minutes and will miss his fifth game in the last six.

Payne is hoping to return at some point of this road trip as he has not played since December 13 and the depth in the backcourt is dealing with rotational issues.

PlayerInjury Status
Shooting guard Bradley BealHamstringQuestionable

The Wizards are listing Bradley Beal as questionable for this game as he is dealing with a hamstring injury. He was pulled for the final 4:17 of Tuesday's win over Philadelphia on Tuesday with the injury as well.

Coach Wes Unseld Jr did not dive deeper into the injury, but Beal was sidelined for two weeks earlier in December with the same injury.

Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks

PlayerInjuryStatus
Shooting guard Seth CurryIllnessProbable
Small forward Joe HarrisKneeOut

Seth Curry is expected to play as he has recovered from a non-COVID illness. Joe Harris underwent a MRI that revealed soreness and swelling in his left knee. He has been ruled out and has not played since December 21 due to the injury.

PlayerInjuryStatus
Point guard Trae YoungCalfQuestionable
Small forward Bogdan BogdanovicKnee Questionable
Small forward De'Andre HunterAnkleQuestionable
Small forward Jalen JohnsonFootQuestionable
Center Clint CapelaCalfOut

Point guard Trae Young is questionable for this game as he left Tuesday's game against Indiana with an injury. However, he said after the game that he was hopeful to play. Center Clint Capela has been ruled out for a second straight game with a calf strain as well.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat

PlayerInjuryStatus
Power forward Anthony DavisFootOut
Small forward LeBron JamesAnkleQuestionable
Shooting guard Austin ReavesAnkle Probable
Point guard Dennis SchroderFootProbable

The Lakers will remain without Anthony Davis and with this game being the second half of a back-to-back, it would not be shocking to see LeBron James being listed as out for this game as well.

Both Reaves and Schroder are listed as probable and should play in this game.

PlayerInjuryStatus
Center Bam AdebayoShoulderQuestionable
Small forward Jimmy ButlerAnkleQuestionable
Power forward Dewayne DedmonFootOut
Power forward Udonis HaslemAchillesQuestionable
Small forward Caleb MartinAnkleProbable
Point guard Gabe VincentKneeQuestionable
Center Omer YurtsevenAnkleOut

The Heat are dealing with some injuries with a handful of players being a game-time decision. The rotation will be an issue if players are ruled out as they are already looking at a thin roster with Dedmon and Yurtseven ruled out.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls

PlayerInjuryStatus
Point guard Jrue HolidayHamstringProbable
Small forward Khris MiddletonKneeOut

The Milwaukee Bucks are dealing with two of their three best players landing on the injury report for this game as Jrue Holiday is likely to play in this game. On the other hand, Khris Middleton is ruled out with right knee soreness. This is Middleton's sixth consecutive game missed with the injury after dealing with a wrist injury to force him to miss the first month and a half of the year.

PlayerInjuryStatus
Point guard Lonzo BallKneeOut
Shooting guard Alex CarusoConcussionQuestionable
Small forward Javonte GreenKneeQuestionable
Small forward Derrick Jones JrAnkleDoubtful

Point guard Lonzo Ball has not played this season as he is progressing towards running and remains without a timeline for a potential return. Alex Caruso has missed two games while being placed in concussion protocols and a shoulder injury is preventing him from taking contact. Javonte Green is dealing with knee soreness and has missed five games already with it while Derrick Jones Jr has already missed three games with his ankle injury.

Minnesota Timberwolves v New Orleans Pelicans

PlayerInjuryStatus
Small forward Kyle AndersonBack spasmsQuestionable
Point guard Jordan McLaughlinCalfOut
Power forward Taurean PrinceShoulderOut
Power forward Karl-Anthony TownsCalfOut

Anderson has missed five straight games with an illness, but has recovered from that and is now dealing with back spasms. Prince is in line to miss his 17th-consecutive game with a shoulder injury. Towns has not played since November 28 with a calf strain and he was originally diagnosed to be out for 4-to-6 weeks.

PlayerInjuryStatus
Power forward Zion WilliamsonConditioningAvailable
Small forward Brandon IngramToeOut
Point guard Dyson DanielsIllnessProbable
Small forward Herbert JonesHealth & Safety ProtocolsQuestionable
Power forward E.J. LiddellKneeOut
Small forward Trey Murphy IIIIllness Probable

Power forward Zion Williamson has officially been cleared by the Pelicans to play in this game after clearing the health and safety protocols. However, small forward Brandon Ingram still remains out with a toe injury that has sidelined him since November 25.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors

PlayerInjuryStatus
Power forward Kelly OlynykAnkleQuestionable

Utah is dealing with only one injury as Olynyk has a left ankle sprain and is listed as questionable. He missed the previous four games heading into this matchup, but has returned to practice.

PlayerInjuryStatus
Point guard Stephen CurryShoulderOut
Point guard Donte DiVenenzoKneeQuestionable
Power forward Draymond GreenFootQuestionable
Power forward JaMychal GreenHealth & Safety ProtocolsOut
Small forward Andre IguodalaHipOut
Shooting guard Klay ThompsonAchillesOut
Small forward Andrew WigginsIllnessOut

The Warriors are dealing with a handful of injuries to the point where the only key players available could ironically be Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Curry is making good progress towards his return and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Thompson is not playing the second half of back-to-backs as he recovers from an Achilles tear, and Wiggins is recovering from a non-COVID illness.

Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings

PlayerInjuryStatus
Power forward Aaron GordonShoulderQuestionable
Power forward Bruce BrownAnkleQuestionable
Small forward Jeff GreenFingerOut
Point guard Jamal MurrayKneeQuestionable
Point guard Collin GillespieLegOut

The Denver Nuggets are going to be waiting on how some starters feel closer to the game as power forward Aaron Gordon and point guard Jamal Murray are questionable. With this being the second half of a back-to-back, they could rule him out as he returns from an ACL tear. Gordon was a late scratch on Tuesday with a shoulder injury and we should have a decision as the game gets closer.

PlayerInjuryStatus
Power forward Domantas SabonisThumbQuestionable

The Kings only have All-Star Domantas Sabonis on their injury report with the thumb injury that he has been trying to play through. He sat out on Tuesday and could be available for tonight's action.

