NBA Injury Report for Today - December 28, 2022

With the NBA season going on, there are inevitably going to be injuries. There are eight games going on tonight and we will update this as the newer injury reports continue to come in and will notify you which games are submitted and which are not.

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

Player Injury Status Power forward Marvin Bagley III Illness Out Point guard Cade Cunningham Shin Out Power forward Isaiah Livers Right Shoulder Out

Bagley III and Livers are both already ruled out for this game. This will be Bagley's second consecutive game missed. Livers has not played since December 1 with the injury and is looking toward Friday for a return. Cade Cunningham is out for the season with his shin injury and surgery to fix the issue.

Player Injury Status Power forward Jonathan Isaac Knee Out Power forward Chuma Okeke Left knee Out Shooting guard Jalen Suggs Right Ankle Out

Orlando has three players missing this game as well. Jonathan Isaac is on a G-League assignment as he is tries to get back to a NBA game for the first time since the 2020 season. Suggs remains out as he looks to return from a lingering right ankle injury.

Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards

Player Injury Status Center Bismack Biyombo Knee Questionable Shooting guard Devin Booker Groin Out Small forward Jae Crowder Not With Team Out Power forward Cameron Johnson Knee Out Point guard Cameron Payne Foot Out Shooting guard Landry Shamet Achilles Out

The Suns are without shooting guard Devin Booker as he reaggravated his groin injury on Christmas Day after logging just four minutes and will miss his fifth game in the last six.

Payne is hoping to return at some point of this road trip as he has not played since December 13 and the depth in the backcourt is dealing with rotational issues.

Player Injury Status Shooting guard Bradley Beal Hamstring Questionable

The Wizards are listing Bradley Beal as questionable for this game as he is dealing with a hamstring injury. He was pulled for the final 4:17 of Tuesday's win over Philadelphia on Tuesday with the injury as well.

Coach Wes Unseld Jr did not dive deeper into the injury, but Beal was sidelined for two weeks earlier in December with the same injury.

Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks

Player Injury Status Shooting guard Seth Curry Illness Probable Small forward Joe Harris Knee Out

Seth Curry is expected to play as he has recovered from a non-COVID illness. Joe Harris underwent a MRI that revealed soreness and swelling in his left knee. He has been ruled out and has not played since December 21 due to the injury.

Player Injury Status Point guard Trae Young Calf Questionable Small forward Bogdan Bogdanovic Knee Questionable Small forward De'Andre Hunter Ankle Questionable Small forward Jalen Johnson Foot Questionable Center Clint Capela Calf Out

Point guard Trae Young is questionable for this game as he left Tuesday's game against Indiana with an injury. However, he said after the game that he was hopeful to play. Center Clint Capela has been ruled out for a second straight game with a calf strain as well.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat

Player Injury Status Power forward Anthony Davis Foot Out Small forward LeBron James Ankle Questionable Shooting guard Austin Reaves Ankle Probable Point guard Dennis Schroder Foot Probable

The Lakers will remain without Anthony Davis and with this game being the second half of a back-to-back, it would not be shocking to see LeBron James being listed as out for this game as well.

Both Reaves and Schroder are listed as probable and should play in this game.

Player Injury Status Center Bam Adebayo Shoulder Questionable Small forward Jimmy Butler Ankle Questionable Power forward Dewayne Dedmon Foot Out Power forward Udonis Haslem Achilles Questionable Small forward Caleb Martin Ankle Probable Point guard Gabe Vincent Knee Questionable Center Omer Yurtseven Ankle Out

The Heat are dealing with some injuries with a handful of players being a game-time decision. The rotation will be an issue if players are ruled out as they are already looking at a thin roster with Dedmon and Yurtseven ruled out.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls

Player Injury Status Point guard Jrue Holiday Hamstring Probable Small forward Khris Middleton Knee Out

The Milwaukee Bucks are dealing with two of their three best players landing on the injury report for this game as Jrue Holiday is likely to play in this game. On the other hand, Khris Middleton is ruled out with right knee soreness. This is Middleton's sixth consecutive game missed with the injury after dealing with a wrist injury to force him to miss the first month and a half of the year.

Player Injury Status Point guard Lonzo Ball Knee Out Shooting guard Alex Caruso Concussion Questionable Small forward Javonte Green Knee Questionable Small forward Derrick Jones Jr Ankle Doubtful

Point guard Lonzo Ball has not played this season as he is progressing towards running and remains without a timeline for a potential return. Alex Caruso has missed two games while being placed in concussion protocols and a shoulder injury is preventing him from taking contact. Javonte Green is dealing with knee soreness and has missed five games already with it while Derrick Jones Jr has already missed three games with his ankle injury.

Minnesota Timberwolves v New Orleans Pelicans

Player Injury Status Small forward Kyle Anderson Back spasms Questionable Point guard Jordan McLaughlin Calf Out Power forward Taurean Prince Shoulder Out Power forward Karl-Anthony Towns Calf Out

Anderson has missed five straight games with an illness, but has recovered from that and is now dealing with back spasms. Prince is in line to miss his 17th-consecutive game with a shoulder injury. Towns has not played since November 28 with a calf strain and he was originally diagnosed to be out for 4-to-6 weeks.

Player Injury Status Power forward Zion Williamson Conditioning Available Small forward Brandon Ingram Toe Out Point guard Dyson Daniels Illness Probable Small forward Herbert Jones Health & Safety Protocols Questionable Power forward E.J. Liddell Knee Out Small forward Trey Murphy III Illness Probable

Power forward Zion Williamson has officially been cleared by the Pelicans to play in this game after clearing the health and safety protocols. However, small forward Brandon Ingram still remains out with a toe injury that has sidelined him since November 25.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors

Player Injury Status Power forward Kelly Olynyk Ankle Questionable

Utah is dealing with only one injury as Olynyk has a left ankle sprain and is listed as questionable. He missed the previous four games heading into this matchup, but has returned to practice.

Player Injury Status Point guard Stephen Curry Shoulder Out Point guard Donte DiVenenzo Knee Questionable Power forward Draymond Green Foot Questionable Power forward JaMychal Green Health & Safety Protocols Out Small forward Andre Iguodala Hip Out Shooting guard Klay Thompson Achilles Out Small forward Andrew Wiggins Illness Out

The Warriors are dealing with a handful of injuries to the point where the only key players available could ironically be Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Curry is making good progress towards his return and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Thompson is not playing the second half of back-to-backs as he recovers from an Achilles tear, and Wiggins is recovering from a non-COVID illness.

Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings

Player Injury Status Power forward Aaron Gordon Shoulder Questionable Power forward Bruce Brown Ankle Questionable Small forward Jeff Green Finger Out Point guard Jamal Murray Knee Questionable Point guard Collin Gillespie Leg Out

The Denver Nuggets are going to be waiting on how some starters feel closer to the game as power forward Aaron Gordon and point guard Jamal Murray are questionable. With this being the second half of a back-to-back, they could rule him out as he returns from an ACL tear. Gordon was a late scratch on Tuesday with a shoulder injury and we should have a decision as the game gets closer.

Player Injury Status Power forward Domantas Sabonis Thumb Questionable

The Kings only have All-Star Domantas Sabonis on their injury report with the thumb injury that he has been trying to play through. He sat out on Tuesday and could be available for tonight's action.

Poll : 0 votes