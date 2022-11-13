Nets vs. Lakers Who Will Win? Betting Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - November 13 | 2022/23 NBA Regular Season

The Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers face off on Sunday in a non-conference NBA matchup.

The Nets are 11th in the Eastern Conference right now with a 6-7 record but have shown some improvements as they are on a two-game winning streak after a 110-95 road win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

The Lakers are 14th in the Western Conference with a 2-10 record and have lost five straight games as they last played against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night and lost 120-113.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Betting Odds

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Brooklyn Nets -5 (-105) Over 218 (-110) -190 Los Angeles Lakers +5 (-115) Under 218 (-110) +160

Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets @ Los Angeles Lakers

Date and Time: Sunday, November 13, 9:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers Key Stats

The Brooklyn Nets have been an average offensive team as they are 19th in the NBA with 110.6 points per game thus far. They are shooting the ball well as they are sixth in the league with a 47.7 field goal percentage and 11th in three-point percentage at 36.5 percent so far. They are being led by small forward Kevin Durant as he is averaging 30.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.9 blocks, and a steal per game thus far.

The Nets have become a top-tier defense as they are giving up 108.2 points, which ranks eighth in the league right now. They are also leading the NBA with 7.7 blocks per game to make things tough on the opposition.

Los Angeles has not been the scoring threat this season that people believed as they rank 29th in the league with just 108.3 points per game. They are last in the NBA with 9.4 three-pointers made per game this season. Power forward Anthony Davis is leading the way as he is averaging 23.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, a pair of blocks, and 1.5 steals per game.

The defense has not been doing well throughout the year as they are 24th in basketball with 116.4 points per game allowed. They have been tied with the Nets and Phoenix Suns are ninth with eight steals per game.

These teams are dealing with some players missing and dealing with injuries. For Brooklyn they have small forward T.J. Warren (foot), small forward Yuta Watanabe (ankle), and point guard Kyrie Irving (suspension) are out while shooting guard Seth Curry (ankle) is questionable. For Los Angeles, small forward LeBron James (adductor) is ruled out while power forward Anthony Davis (back) is listed as probable.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Best Pick

The Brooklyn Nets have been dependent on the production of Kevin Durant in order to be successful. However, his offense has been the main reason why they are doing well, and had less than five assists in three of his previous four games. This feels like a steal and we are essentially getting even money in this game.

Kevin Durant; Assists: Under 5.5 (-105)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Final Prediction

This Los Angeles Lakers team has struggled to figure things out and without LeBron James, it seems even more likely that the Brooklyn Nets will win on the road and cover the spread.

The defenses have been completely different as the Nets are allowing 92.5 points in their last four games while the Lake Show are giving up 121.8 points in that same stretch of games.

Brooklyn Nets: -5 (-105)

