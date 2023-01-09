New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 9 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Washington Wizards will host the New Orleans Pelicans at the Capital One Arena on Monday (January 9) in NBA regular season action.

The Pelicans have been fabulous this season but have hit a slump recently. They have lost gour of their last five games, including their last two. They're coming off a 117-127 loss against the Dallas Mavericks to fall to 24-16 on the season. They're third in the Western Conference, just one win above the Mavs, who are hot on their trail.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, have struggled for results in the absence of their superstar frontcourt duo of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. The two were combining for about 42 points per game before Ingram picked up an injury early in the season. Since then, Williamson picked up the scoring mantle, averaging nearly 30 over the last ten games, but unfortunately he also got injured.

The Wizards have lost their last two games, snapping a five-game win streak. They lost their last game 127-110 against the OKC Thunder, with their frontcourt duo combining for just 27 points between them. With the two defeats, they fell to 17-23 record and are now down to 11th in the Eastern Conference.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans @ Washington Wizards

Date & Time: Monday, January 9; 7:00 pm EST

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson Hamstring Out New Orleans Pelicans Brandon Ingram Toe Out Washington Wizards Bradley Beal Hamstring Out

Both teams are without key pieces for this game. The aforementioned duo of Williamson and Ingram are out, while the Wizards are without Bradley Beal.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE New Orleans Pelicans +1.5 (-110) Over 229 (-110) +105 Washington Wizards -1.5 (-110) Under 229 (-110) -122

New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans: PG CJ McCollum, SG Trey Murphy, SF Herbert Jones, PF Naji Marshall, C Jonas Valanciunas

Washington Wizards: PG Monte Morris, SG Corey Kispert, SF Kyle Kuzma, PF Kristaps Porzingis, C Daniel Gafford

Pelicans vs Wizards Betting Prediction

Surprisingly the Wizards have a better record in their last five games, even though they lost their last two. They have a much healthier squad compared to the Pelicans.

Their home record is quite encouraging, winning ten of 17 games at the Capital One Arena. Without Williamson and Ingram, the Pelicans have been quite poor, and that should continue tonight too.

Washington Wizards: -1.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes