New Orleans vs Houston Christian Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 30| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The New Orleans Privateers are off to a disappointing 3-8 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, seventh in the Southland Conference, and are coming off a loss against the No.1 Purdue Boilermakers (74-53) in their last outing.

They will now take on the Houston Christian Huskies who are 3-10 at the start of the season, eighth in the same conference, and on a three-game losing streak.

They faced a defeat against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (111-67) in their previous outing and will now host this game at the Sharp Gymnasium on Friday (December 30) where they will look to end their losing streak. The Privateers, on the other hand, will be looking to end their losing start.

New Orleans Privateers vs Houston Christian Huskies: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under New Orleans Privateers -115 -1 (-110) O 163 (-110) Houston Christian Huskies -105 +1 (-110) U 163 (-110)

The Privateers have started the season on a terrible note with only three wins and eight losses. The wins came against teams like the St Francis Fighting Saints (65-63), the IUPUI Jaguars (87-84), and the Dillard University Bleu Devils (79-71). They have a terrible 0-5 away record which they would like to improve on tonight.

The team is poor on the offensive front, averaging only 66.2 points per game, which ranks 322nd in the nation whereas conceding a massive 80.9 points per game, which ranks 356th in the country.

The Houston Christian Huskies are even worse with three wins and ten losses so far this season. The wins came against the Champion Baptist College Tigers (119-97), the Southwestern Adventist Knights (94-62), and the University of Maine at Fort Kent. Bengals (100-33). The team is scoring a very high 79.2 points per game, which ranks 52nd in the nation while conceding 85 points per game.

New Orleans Privateers vs Houston Christian Huskies: Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Privateers @ Houston Christian Huskies

Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 08:00 p.m ET

Venue: Sharp Gymnasium, Houston, Texas

New Orleans Privateers vs Houston Christian Huskies: Prediction

The Huskies' last five games have been over the total line. Their last four games have been over the total line after a straight loss. Six of their last seven games have gone over the total against a team that has a winning percentage of less than .400.

New Orleans has a big 8-2 advantage over Houston Christian in their last 10 meetings. Both teams are conceding a lot so there is a heavy chance the game will be high-scoring. Expect an entertaining contest.

Final Prediction: Total Over 163 (-110)

