New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 13 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The New Orleans Pelicans (25-17) are coming into this game off the back of a 125-114 loss to the Boston Celtics. Their opponents tonight, the Detroit Pistons (12-33), most recently defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118.

The Pelicans have faltered of late and are 2-5 in their last seven games. Shooting guard CJ McCollum has looked especially impressive on offense of late. The Pistons, meanwhile, have endured a rough season overall and are 1-3 in their last four games. Prior to the Timberwolves win, the Pistons ate back-to-back losses against the Philadelphia 76ers.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons Match Details

Fixture: Pelicans @ Pistons

Date & Time: Friday, January 13, 07:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons Injury Report

On the Pelicans' front, power forward EJ Liddell is out with a knee injury. Power forward Zion Williamson is out with a hamstring injury. Small forward Herbert Jones is questionable due to back issues. Small forward Brandon Ingram is out with a toe injury.

On the Pistons' end, point guard Cade Cunningham is out following a leg operation last month. Power forward Marvin Bagley III is out with a hand injury. Shooting guard Buddy Boeheim is out with a toe injury. Center Isaiah Stewart is questionable due to shoulder issues. Center Jalen Duren is out with an ankle injury.

Player Team Injury Status EJ Liddell Pelicans Knee Out Zion Williamson Pelicans Hamstring Out Herbert Jones Pelicans Back Questionable Brandon Ingram Pelicans Toe Out Cade Cunningham Pistons Leg Out Marvin Bagley III Pistons Hand Out Buddy Boeheim Pistons Toe Out Isaiah Stewart Pistons Shoulder Questionable Jalen Duren Pistons Ankle Out

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Pelicans -6 (-105) Ov 234 (-115) -225 Pistons +6 (-115) Un 234 (-105) +190

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons Starting 5s

Pelicans - PG: CJ McCollum, SG: Trey Murphy, SF: Herbert Jones, PF: Naji Marshall, C: Jonas Valanciunas

Pistons - PG: Killian Hayes, SG: Jaden Ivey, SF: Saddiq Bey, PF: Bojan Bogdanovic, C: Isaiah Stewart

Pelicans vs. Pistons Prediction

The Pelicans have had a hard 8-12 run on the road this season. Worse still, tonight's game will see them compete without star players Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

The Pistons, meanwhile, have been struck by the injury bug of late. Star player Cade Cunningham will be out for the rest of the season. Much of the starting lineup have endured physical setbacks this season as well. On the court, the team has frequently struggled on defense. Bojan Bogdanovic in particular has consistently looked strong on offense but it has not been enough to build much momentum for the team.

Overall, even with their recent issues and road game woes, the Pelicans should just about be able to get the job done here. They are the superior team overall and face a considerably weaker team than the likes of the Nets, Celtics, and Mavericks who've gotten the better of the New Orleans outfit lately.

Prediction: Pelicans -6 (-105)

