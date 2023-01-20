New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 20 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The New York Knicks (25-21) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 116-105 loss to the Washington Wizards. Their opponents tonight, the Atlanta Hawks (23-22), are currently riding high on a four-game winning streak.

The Knicks have lost their past two games, with the first of the two coming 123-121 OT against the Toronto Raptors. Point guard Jalen Brunson led the offensive charge in their latest defeat, scoring 32 points. The Hawks, meanwhile, have found their groove lately. Dejounte Murray and Trae Young have been leading the team on offense of late.

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks Match Details

Fixture: Knicks @ Hawks

Date & Time: Friday, January 20, 07:40 p.m. ET

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

On the Knicks' front, center Mitchell Robinson is out with a thumb injury.

On the Hawks' end, point guard Trae Young is questionable due to left ankle soreness. Shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is questionable due to right knee soreness.

Player Team Injury Status Mitchell Robinson Knicks Thumb Out Trae Young Hawks Ankle Questionable Bogdan Bogdanovic Hawks Knee Questionable

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Knicks +3 (-110) Ov 231.5 (-110) +120 Hawks -3 (-110) Un 231.5 (-110) -145

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks Starting 5s

Knicks - PG: Jalen Brunson, SG: Quentin Grimes, SF: RJ Barrett, PF: Julius Randle, C: Isaiah Hartenstein

Hawks - PG: Trae Young, SG: Dejounte Murray, SF: De'Angelo Hunter, PF: John Collins, C: Onyeka Okongwu

Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction

The Knicks have been solid on offense this season, averaging 114.1 points per game this season. The team have been uncoordinated at the charity stripe, though, which has frequently hampered them on the offensive end of the court. For defense, the Knicks apply the pressure efficiently around the rim and on the perimeter.

The Hawks, meanwhile, are hitting an average of 115.4 points per game. Trae Young has outdone himself lately, averaging 27.2 points per game. His injury issues at the moment aren't a great sign for the Atlanta outfit. Unlike the Knicks, the Hawks excel at the charity stripe. On defense, though, the team has frequently come undone this season.

Overall, the Hawks have the momentum right now and strong enough offense that the out-of-sorts Knicks will likely struggle. Provided Trae Young makes it to the court, the Atlanta crew should be able to reach five straight wins tonight.

Prediction: Hawks -3 (-110)

