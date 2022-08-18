New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions August 18, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season 

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves close out their four-game series Thursday night at Truist Park.

After outscoring New York 18-1 in the first two games, the Braves lost in a slugfest last night. A total of 16 runs were scored on 21 hits Wednesday night. The Mets were winning 6-5 going into the ninth inning and finished with a 9-7 victory.

Pitching in this one are Jacob deGrom for the Mets and Max Fried for the Atlanta Braves.

Finally returning to the spotlight, deGrom is pitching better than ever. He's allowed just three runs in three starts. Today is his fourth start on the season and second against Atlanta. The Braves have done more damage against him than any other team.

Max Fried is cruising this season. He's 10-4 with a 2.60 ERA. This is his fourth start of the year against the Mets, and in each of his previous three, he's allowed just two runs.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Thursday, August 18, 7:20 P.M. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Moneyline Run in the 1st? Team Totals Mets -132 Yes (+130) Over 3.5 Runs (-115) Braves +112 No (-145) Over 3 Runs (-110)

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

The Braves offense has carved up the Mets in the series, scoring a total of 25 runs. While the best pitcher in the game is taking the mound, Atlanta has shown they can put up runs on him. Seeing as New York is still keeping deGrom on a short leash, the Braves bats should get some time with the Mets bullpen.

Atlanta Over 3 Runs (-110)

Ronald Acuna Jr. is batting .377 in the month of August.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Michael Harris II have been igniting the Braves offense this month. Both are looking great and can hopefully keep this energy going into the playoffs. Both offer great bets for any game, and bettors can take their pick for this one.

Acuna to Record an RBI (+200) / Harris to Record an RBI (+280)

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

As much as Atlanta needs this series win, bettors are hard pressed to ever bet against Jacob deGrom. He is one of the best hurlers to ever do it, and though he often lacks run support, the Metropolitans should pick up the win today.

New York (-132)

