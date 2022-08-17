"Biggest series of the year and they’ve been pathetic", "The Mets just left their bats in New York" - New York Mets fans frustrated after offense is shut down by Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton put on an absolute clinic against the New York Mets. This is a critical divisional game between the two top teams in the National League East. The Mets might hold the lead in the standings for now, but they don't look like the better team against Morton.

Charlie Morton is a two-time All-Star and is an integral part of the Braves pitching rotation. His talent is definitely shining through as he shuts down one of the best offensive teams in the MLB.

Steve Gelb reported on the remarkable start to the game for Morton.

Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs Charlie Morton has it working tonight. He’s struck out nine Mets through five scoreless. Charlie Morton has it working tonight. He’s struck out nine Mets through five scoreless.

A few things in sports are more frustrating than watching your team be completely ineffective against a pitcher. Especially when the pitcher plays for one of your biggest rivals.

Sam @mynameisbime @SteveGelbs The bats can’t be serious rn. Biggest series of the year and they’ve been pathetic @SteveGelbs The bats can’t be serious rn. Biggest series of the year and they’ve been pathetic

This road trip has seen it's fair share of disappointing games from the New York Mets offense.

Chris @chopcard @SteveGelbs The Mets just left their bats in New York @SteveGelbs The Mets just left their bats in New York

Some are trying to take the credit away from Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves, pinning it more on a Mets slump. The truth is probably in the middle somewhere.

Debbie Macaluso OConnell @debmac0467 @SteveGelbs Not for nothing but our offense has disappeared again, so it’s no great accomplishment @SteveGelbs Not for nothing but our offense has disappeared again, so it’s no great accomplishment

The New York Mets pitching staff boasts stars such as Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. As long as the offense is serviceable, this team is capable of winning games.

LGI @0LGNYI @SteveGelbs Would be nice if the offense could help pick up the slack for this pitching staff for once @SteveGelbs Would be nice if the offense could help pick up the slack for this pitching staff for once

The Mets have been dominant in the last few weeks, with the exception of the past two games against the Atlanta Braves. Losses like the 13-1 blowout could have shaken their confidence.

Tj @Tommylegend1212 @SteveGelbs so called world series contenders & we have guys pitching who haven't been in the majors since 2015 @SteveGelbs so called world series contenders & we have guys pitching who haven't been in the majors since 2015

These slumps are not uncommon for the Mets; they just have to hope they don't happen at the wrong time.

John Hayes @jm_hayes66 @SteveGelbs Mets look like last year. They still fall into these hitting slumps. @SteveGelbs Mets look like last year. They still fall into these hitting slumps.

The perceived lack of effort from the Al East leaders is the biggest source of fans' consternation.

George Fehr @Hiphopman97 @SteveGelbs Very frustrating. Game over the mets need to regroup tomorrow. I still think the mets will win the nl east. Big daddy Morton shutting us out. If Charlie said to the mets call me big daddy now that would be disrespectful. @SteveGelbs Very frustrating. Game over the mets need to regroup tomorrow. I still think the mets will win the nl east. Big daddy Morton shutting us out. If Charlie said to the mets call me big daddy now that would be disrespectful.

The Mets have been great for most of the season, but when they start to slump, it can get pretty bad.

Buck wont take Alvarez out until he makes it unreachable. @SteveGelbs It's just insane that when the Mets go cold, they go completely cold..aside from one inning off of wheeler they have been dead for a week.Buck wont take Alvarez out until he makes it unreachable. @SteveGelbs It's just insane that when the Mets go cold, they go completely cold..aside from one inning off of wheeler they have been dead for a week. Buck wont take Alvarez out until he makes it unreachable.

If they cannot turn things around quickly, the New York Mets could easily fall out of first place in the NL East.

Tony @TonySports21 @SteveGelbs Mets don't seem at all interested in playing baseball. This is a joke @SteveGelbs Mets don't seem at all interested in playing baseball. This is a joke

The Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton put on a dominant defensive performance against the Mets.

This is a 'Must Win' series for the Atlanta Braves if they hope to catch the New York Mets

Robbie Grossman celebrating a home run

The Mets have been one of the top teams in the MLB all season. If the Braves have any hopes of catching them in the standings, they will need to win as many head-to-head matchups as possible.

Winning the division could make all of the difference in postseason success. Both of these teams have championship aspirations and will be battling till the end of the season.

