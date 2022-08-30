New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 30 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets will face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of a three-game series at home in Queens at 7:10 p.m. EDT. The best odds, lines, picks, and predictions for the game are here.

This is going to be a mouth-watering clash between the leaders of the National League East (Mets) and the National League West (Dodgers). The Dodgers are coming off a 3-1 series win on the road against the Miami Marlins. Taking their overall record to 89-38 and an impressive 44-22 away record.

The Mets will be entering the series after claiming their own 3-1 series win on the road against the Colorado Rockies. Taking their overall record to 82-47. The Mets are at home in this series against the Dodgers, and they have been phenomenal on their home ground, possessing a 43-20 record this season at Citi Field.

Both teams are showcasing a masterclass in hitting performance day in and day out, so this series is going to be an absolute thriller.

"A day for every generation of Mets fan." - Mets

The Mets will start Taijuan Walker on the mound against the Dodgers today. Lately, he has been a little erratic with his pitching displays. He has an ERA of 3.38, an average WHIP of 1.20, and has registered 88 strikeouts so far this season. Although he has a 10-3 (W-L) record, he has struggled on the hill in his last five outings, giving away hits and runs early in the game.

The Dodgers will send Andrew Heaney to the hill against the Mets. He has a W-L of 2-1, an ERA of 1.94, and a good WHIP of 1.01, making it difficult for the hitters to reach base. He punched out 10 hitters in six IP in his last outing against the Milwaukee Brewers and registered a win. He is an experienced SP who would want to assert control from the onset of the game.

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 30, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, New York

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Dodgers -130 -1.5 (+125) Over 8.5 (-105) New York Mets +110 +1.5 (-145) Under 8.5 (-115)

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Best Picks

Taijuan Walker has been throwing absolute gas in his recent outings on the mound. He has good control over his four-seam fastball and his breaking ball, which has baffled the hitters recently. However, the Dodgers' lineup has been solid and is keeping their strikeout rate to a minimum.

Pick: Taijuan Walker Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-144)

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Prediction

Taijuan Walker has managed to keep a good K/9 rate. He will be coming up against the most feared hitting lineup of this season so far. The Dodgers have showcased immense talent at home plate and their batting average has been absolutely phenomenal this year. Expect the Dodgers to start strong early in the game and build a lead over the match.

Dodgers First Five Innings Over 2.5 Runs (-118)

