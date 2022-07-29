New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions July 29, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins start a three-game series today at Loan Depot Park.

The Mets are coming off a two-game sweep of the New York Yankees. With those two victories, they have pushed their lead in the National League East back to three games.

Pitching today are Chris Bassitt for the Mets and Sandy Alcantara for the Marlins.

Bassitt has had to step up with all the injuries New York has had. While he is excellent for the backend of a rotation, he's not the guy fans want in a prime role. The Mets were hoping he would be a wringer with the numbers he was putting up in Oakland, but this season, he has a respectable 3.72 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP.

Not enough can be said about Alcantara. He has been getting better and better each season, and he is now a heavy favorite for the Cy Young award (-175). Alcantara has a 1.81 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Friday, June 29, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, FL

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Mets -122 Over 6.5 (-104) Yes (+130) Marlins +104 Under 6.5 (-118) No (-170)

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Best Picks

Alcantara has been excellent this season, but his strikeout totals have been lower against the Mets. In three starts against New York, he's averaging 5.3 Ks. The Mets are great at avoiding striking out, and bettors should look at the under.

Sandy Alcantara Under 5.5 Strikeouts (+108)

Sandy Alcantara has made 20 starts and still has a sub-two ERA.

Even if the Mets were to win this game, they would have to hold Miami to two or fewer runs. Win or lose, the Mets aren't going to score over three runs, making the team total a great play.

New York to Score Under 3 Runs (+106)

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Prediction

To see a (+) on Miami's moneyline with Alcantara on the mound is insulting to the Marlins. The Mets have been good this year, but not that good. Miami is 13-7 in games Alcantara starts and 2-1 against the Mets. The Marlins hit well against Bassitt and should pick up a win today.

Miami (+104)

