“You are a Stud. The Definition of an Ace” - MLB commentator sings the praises of Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara after he pitched into the eighth inning

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara has evolved into one of the league's best pitchers this season. The 26-year-old has posted an otherworldly 1.62 earned-run average with a 0.97 WHIP over 89 innings this season. He owns a 3.6 wins above replacement total. His 81 strikeouts give him an excellent 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings total.

This evening, Alcantara squared off against Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola in what quickly became a pitcher's game. Nola went seven innings, allowing six hits and two runs and striking out six batters. Alcantara topped those totals.

The Miami Marlins pitcher threw yet another gem with 7.2 innings of work and just six hits. He did allow three walks and struck out only five, but he managed to work through the Phillies heavy-hitting lineup several times using just 113 pitches.

113 pitches is more than most managers allow their starters to throw, but Alcantara was still furious after being pulled. Upon returning to the dugout, the right-hander slammed his glove onto the bench and buried his face in his hands.

"He has got a fire that burns in him," said the commentator.

Sandy Alcantara after getting pulled at 113 pitches with 2 outs and a runner on third in the 8th.



Dude is a competitor

That's for certain. Alcantara is emerging as one of the league's top competitors.

MLB commentator John Kruk praises Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara after pitching seven and two-thirds innings versus the Philadelphia Phillies

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara has struck out 82 batters this season

Alcantara was the focus of both the Marlins and Phillies broadcasts as he sat in the dugout after being pulled. Commentators listed off his statistics and praised his competitive fire.

Phillies commentator John Kruk called him the Miami Marlins ace.

"You are a Stud. The definition of an ace," said Kruk of Alcantara.

John Kruk on Sandy Alcántara:



"You are a Stud. The Definition of an Ace."

It's high praise that Alcantara has more than earned this season. His expected earned-run and expected batting averages are both in the league's top-90 percentile. His fastball velocity is harder than 96% of MLB pitchers, and he generates more chases from batters than 91% of the league.

These are dominant numbers. Alcantara's 1.62 ERA ranks third in the entire MLB. He's only behind Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah and San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove.

The Marlins have already signed Sandy Alcantara through to the 2026 season on a five-year, $56-million deal. If he keeps playing the way he is, the 26-year-old will be due for a hefty pay raise.

