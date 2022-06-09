"What a disgusting pitch" "Are we witnessing greatness?" - Miami Marlins pitcher continues breakout season with a nasty slider against the Washington Nationals

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara is off to an amazing start to his 2022 season. Alcantara is 6-2 with a 1.81 ERA going into tonight against the Washington Nationals. Watch Alcantara throw a ridiculous slider to Nationals second baseman Cesar Hernandez.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Sandy Alcántara, Stupid 93mph Wrong Way Slider. 🥴



Throughout his first three innings of the game, Alcantara threw 33 pitches and 30 of them were called strikes.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja



Alcantara has been dealing all season and here is a prime example of how dominant he can be at times. This article will look at some of the best reactions to Sandy Alcantara's filthy slider.

Fans react to Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara's ridiculous slider

Sandy Alcantara is off to a great start to 2022 and one fan asked if we are witnessing greatness with his recent performances. Alacantara is still only 26 years old and appears to be entering the prime of his career. At this pace, the Marlins' ace will be the front-runner for the National League Cy Young.

This pitch was insane to watch and one fan replied by saying it was a disgusting pitch.

Alcantara leads the league in innings pitched and complete games this season, and having 33 pitches in three innings will surely go a long way.

If the season ended today, Alcantara would be the National League Cy Young winner, and no player in the history of the Miami Marlins has won the award.

The pitch certainly did not look like a conventional slider since it moved to his armside and one fan did not know that this was possible.

The pitch looked like a mix between a slider and a splitter.

Sandy Alcantara continues to dominate in 2022

Sandy Alcantara has dominated the National League in 2022 and is the early favorite to win the Cy Young. Alcantara is 6-2 with a 1.81 ERA and a WAR of 2.8.

Earlier this season, Alcantara threw an eight-inning, 14-strikeout masterpiece against the Atlanta Braves. Below are the highlights of the impressive performance.

Last season, Alcantara had a 9-15 record with an ERA of 3.19. Despite a number of losses, Alcantara had an impressive season by pitching over 200 innings and striking out over 200 batters.

Alcantara and the Miami Marlins continue their series against the Washington Nationals tomorrow with the first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m. EDT. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

