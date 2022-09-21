New York Mets vs Milwaukee Brewers: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions September 21 | 2022 MLB Season

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the New York Mets in the final game of a three-game MLB series at home at the American Family Field on Wednesday (September 21) afternoon. The Mets have clinched the series 2-0 and lead their season series with the Brewers 4-1.

The Mets beat the Brewers 7-5 last night, taking their record to 95-55 and their division lead to 45-29. They are one game ahead of second-placed Atlanta Braves and have already clinched a playoff berth. They will look to sweep the Brewers to further their chances of clinching the division.

The Brewers, meanwhile, lost their first two games of the series and now sit two games behind the Philadelphia Phillies, who hold the last wildcard spot.

This is a must-win game for the Brewers, as there are only 15 games left in the regular season. The Brewers are a good unit, but now is the time to showcase their strength, and they need to keep winning.

The Brewers will start Adrian Houser on the mound for the final game of the series. He has an ERA of 4.85, a 1.49 WHIP, and a W-L of 6-9. This will be his 20th start of the season and second against the Mets. In his last start against the Mets, he gave up four runs on eight hits in 4.2 IP. Lately, he has been pitching well but still has to learn to restrict his opponents early in the game.

The Mets will start Taijuan Walker on the hill. He has a 1.18 WHIP, 111 Ks and a W-L of 12-4. He has been commanding authority on the mound and is doing just enough to register wins for his team. This will be his 27th start of the season and first against the Brewers. Today, though, will be a challenge for him, as the Brewers have been a good hitting unit this season.

Match Details: New York Mets vs Milwaukee Brewers

Fixture: New York Mets @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 21; 2:10 pm EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

New York Mets vs Milwaukee Brewers Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under New York Mets -130 -1.5 (+135) Over 8.5 (-115) Milwaukee Brewers +110 +1.5 (-155) Under 8.5 (-105)

New York Mets vs Milwaukee Brewers: Best Picks

It's a must-win game for the Brewers, and they have showcased in their last two games that they are a team that can score runs early in the game. Walker hasn't struck out a lot of hitters, so despite his good run in form, the Brewers will look to return some hits in the early innings against him.

Pick: Brewers first five innings over 1.5 runs (-120)

New York Mets vs Milwaukee Brewers Prediction

The Brewers should score handsomely tonight and avoid a sweep. They will look to register some hits, so look out for them scoring more than three runs in the game today.

Brewers over 3.5 team total runs (-135)

