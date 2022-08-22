New York Mets vs New York Yankees: Odds, Line, YRFI, and Predictions August 22, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Yankees and New York Mets have a quick two-game set in the Bronx for this year's second installment of the Subway Series.

Some bettors have predicted that this will be the matchup for this year's World Series, and while the Mets are certainly on that trajectory, the Yankees will need to right their ship if they want to play in November.

Pitching in this one is Max Scherzer for the Mets and Domingo German for the Yankees. Both pitchers started the last time these teams met up.

Scherzer's eleven-game streak of allowing two or fewer runs ended in his last time out. The Braves put up four runs on Scherzer over six innings. Luckily for the Mets, the Yankees' bats have been far less potent of late.

German is making his seventh start of the season. Having spent the first half of the season in rehab, German has made a strong return. He was banged up in his first start, but has evened out since then.

New York Mets vs New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ New York Yankees

Time & Date: Monday, August 22, 7:05 PM EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, NY

New York Mets vs New York Yankees Betting Odds

Spread Run in the 1st? Team Totals Mets -1.5 (+104) Yes (+100) Over 4 Runs (-110) Yankees +1.5 (-125) No (-140) Over 3 Runs (-105)

New York Mets vs New York Yankees Best Pick

Domingo German enters play with an ERA of 4.45.

Domingo German allowed a run twice in the first inning out of the six starts he has made. Scherzer, on the other hand, has allowed a run twice in the first inning out of his last ten starts. Given the Mets' offense and the odds, the YRFI is a great bet.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (+100)

New York Mets vs New York Yankees Prediction

The Yankees are in a slump; they have won two series since returning from the All-Star break. Their lead is now eight games in the American League East, and there is no telling where they will be in the standings by the time the playoffs roll around. Conversely, the Mets have been strong, holding off the Braves in the National League East, and will try to maintain their four-game lead in this series.

Mets -1.5 (+104)

