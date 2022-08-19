New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI and Predictions August 19, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies open up a four-game series Friday in Pennsylvania.

The Phillies took just two of three from the Cincinnati Reds, and while the Mets lost three of four to the Atlanta Braves, the Phillies are still 10 games back in the National League East. While it's a long shot, crazier things have happened, and Philly has an opportunity to close the gap to six games.

Pitching in this one are Chris Bassitt for the Metropolitans and Aaron Nola for the Phillies.

Bassitt is a bad, bad man. He's now made three straight starts without allowing a run — that's twenty shutout innings. Bassitt has been one of the many phenomenal starters for the Mets this season, and he could play a huge role in their playoff run.

Nola is on a similar streak; he has allowed just one run in each of his last three starts. Coincidentally, his previous start was against the Mets, and his team lost 1-0.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Friday, August 19, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds

Moneyline Run in the 1st? Team Totals Mets +102 Yes (+100) Over 3.5 (-120) Phillies -120 No (-120) Over 4 (+104)

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Best Picks

Aaron Nola has the best prop of this game. He's averaging over 7 Ks a game this season. He mowed over eight his last time out, which was against the Mets, and he's thrown at least seven strikeouts in eight of his previous 10 starts.

Aaron Nola to Record Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+112)

Philadelphia Phillies starter, Aaron Nola, has 165 strikeouts on the season.

It can't be overstated how great these pitchers are. They are both liable to pitch a shutout. Runs will be hard to come by in any capacity, but bettors shouldn't expect any in the first.

No Runs in the First Inning (-120)

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Prediction

The Mets cannot afford to lose any more ground in the National League East, but it is quite unfortunate they have to face a pitcher they could only manage one run off of five days ago. Bassitt is hot, but his streak will come to an end today.

Philadelphia (-120)

