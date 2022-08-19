"Well that sucked" "Had the split in our hands but decided to toss it to the wind" - New York Mets fans dejected after series loss to Atlanta Braves

The New York Mets lost their first series of the season to a divisional opponent, with the defeat coming at the hands of the Atlanta Braves. This was a series the Braves desperately needed to win to close the gap in the National League East. They managed to do just that, bringing the lead down to 3.5 games.

The New York Mets are still one of the top teams in the MLB, but any slump will provide the window the Braves need to catch them. This has some Mets fans nervous, knowing how dangerous a hot Atlanta Braves team can be.

Matt @ImGriz_ @Mets Had the split in our hands but decided to toss it to the wind..

The Mets have the second-best record in the National League, behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite their great success this season, they have struggled against the Braves.

As the season approaches its end, every game begins to matter more and more.

Joey @JJTransport75 @Mets Yup yup it's close to October guys we know the drill

The series went as well for the Atlanta Braves as they could have hoped for. If the Mets can't bounce back quickly, this series might very well come back to haunt them.

The perceived lack of effort from the New York Mets during this series has some fans perplexed.

Nat @nataleeb05 @Mets I mean we didn't even show up at all to play for any of these games

As the series progressed, the Mets’ chances of winning the division got worse. While they still have the lead, they can no longer cruise to the NL East crown. If the Atlanta Braves really turn things on for the last month of the regular season, the division will be hotly contested.

The series has shaken the confidence of New York Mets fans who once thought the division was already theirs.

With upcoming games against the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies, no win is certain for the Mets.

Dave Ortiz 🇵🇷 @DavidJOrtiz34 @Mets This was not good, should've def at least split this series. Now 4 games with Philly with no day off and then two in the Bronx…this is rough

Not every fan was sent spiraling after just one series loss, as many pleaded for a more rational response.

BigVato @thebigvato @Mets Lot of people having fun tonight. They aren't in first place though. Atlanta played good. Doesn't mean they're taking the division though. Be realistic. That's the first intradivisional series the Mets lost this year. We still run the division.

The Braves played very well against the Mets and were rewarded with a big series win.

The National League East race will come down to the wire between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves

Both of these teams have been excellent all season, but only one can walk away with the NL East crown. With a little over a month left in the regular season, the margin of error is becoming razor thin.

A few losing games here and there could make all the difference between winning the division and being a wildcard team. The advantageous nature of winning the division makes it of paramount importance for the Braves and Mets.

