New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 16 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets will face the Pittsburgh Pirates in Game 2 of their four-game series at Citi Field on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. ET. The best odds, lines, and picks for tonight's game are here.

The Mets defeated the Pirates last night by a scoreline of 7-1, which took their overall record to 90-55. They are currently one game ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East division. They have finally ended their three-game losing streak and will be looking to clinch this crucial series against the Pirates without losing a game.

The Pirates' good run of form came to an end last night after their loss to the Mets. Expectations from the Pirates of doing anything considerable in this series are very low. The Mets are a team that knows how to bounce back from defeats in a positive manner. The Pirates will have to think of something out of the box to even manage to win a single game in this series.

The Mets will start Taijuan Walker on the mound against the Pirates in Game 2. He has an ERA of 3.48, a 1.20 WHIP, and a W-L of 11-4. He has registered just one win in his last five starts. This will be his 26th start of the season and the second against the Pirates. In his last outing against the Pirates, he gave up four runs on six hits in five IP and registered a loss. He will look to avenge that loss tonight.

For Game 2, the Pirates will start Mitch Keller on the mound. He has an ERA of 4.01, a 1.41 WHIP, and a W-L of 5-10. This will be his 26th start of the season and the second against the Mets. He got the win in his previous start against the Mets, wherein he gave up no runs on five hits in six IP. He will definitely hope to repeat that process from the hill tonight.

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Friday, September 16, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, New York.

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh Pirates +215 +1.5 (-105) Over 8.0 (+100) New York Mets -255 -1.5 (-115) Under 8.0 (-120)

best pick: New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Walker does strike out a lot of hitters, but he does possess the ability to throw some nasty splitters and a four-seam fastball on either the 2-2 or the 3-2 count, thereby luring the batters to swing. The Pirates have been striking out a lot as a unit, and Walker might want to exploit that fact in his favor tonight.

The Pick: Taijuan Walker Over 5.5 strikeouts (-106)

New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates predictions

Bettors should pick up an easy win for the Mets tonight.

Mets -1.5 (-115)

