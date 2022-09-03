New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 3 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets will take on the Washington Nationals again on Saturday.

The Mets are currently in the top spot in the National League East with 85 wins at a winning percentage of 0.639. They are 6-4 in their last 10 matchups. They have a great home record of 45-21.

The Nationals are in last place in the National League East and this season is over for them. They have a record of 45-87 this season at a winning percentage of 0.341 this season. They are 4-6 in their last 10 matchups.

The Mets have played brilliantly this season. They are a complete team and every player has contributed to their success. Sterling Marte have contributed a lot to the teams scoring. He has an OPS of 0.818, 63 RBIs, 16 home runs at an average of 0.293 this season.

The Nationals have not scored enough this season. They are dependent on Lane Thomas in batting. Even with an average season, he is one of their best players. He has an OPS of 0.693, 14home runs with an average of 0.237 this season.Their pitching is poor and they are struggling due to this in defending totals.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Saturday, September 3, 7:10 pm EDT

Venue: Citi Field, New York City, New York

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER WASHINGTON NATIONALS +360 +1.5(+160) o7(+105) NEW YORK METS -420 -2.5(-100) u7(+104)

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals best picks

Max Scherzer will start for the Mets. He has been super this season with an ERA of 2.27 and a WHIP of 0.93. He will play a crucial role in this match. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 1.29 with 11 Ks and a 0-1 record.

Patrick Corbin will start for the Nationals. He has an ERA of 6.56, 113 Ks with a 5-17 record this season. He has not performed well this season. He will definitely look to improve his stats.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals prediction

Both teams are coming on contrasting notes in this game. Both teams will be motivated to do well.

Their season record and past performances by the Mets give them a big boost. Pitchers are doing a great job along with the runners. Their current form makes them favorites in this game.

The Nationals are coming into this game with a loss. They have done pretty well in scoring recently barring the last game..

The overall team composition of the Mets and the struggles of the Nationals gives the Mets an edge.

Prediction :- The Mets will win this game.

