New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 4 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets will take on the Washington Nationals again on Sunday.

The Mets are currently in the top spot in the National League East with 85 wins at a winning percentage of 0.634. They are 6-4 in their last 10 matchups. They have a great home record of 46-22.

The Nationals are in last place in the National League East, so this season is over for them. They have a record of 46-87 at a winning percentage of 0.346 this season. They are 5-5 in their last 10 matchups.

The Mets have played brilliantly this season. They are a complete team, and every player has contributed to their success. Sterling Marte has contributed a lot to the teams scoring. He has an OPS of 0.820, 63 RBIs, and 16 home runs at an average of 0.294 this season.

Pete Alonso has done a great job with 108 RBIs and 32 home runs this season.

The Nationals have not scored enough this season. They are dependent on Lane Thomas' batting. Even during an average season, he is one of their best players. He has an OPS of 0.710 and 15 home runs with an average of 0.242 this season. Their pitching is poor, and they are struggling due to this in defending totals.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Saturday, September 4, 1:40 pm EDT

Venue: Citi Field, New York City, New York

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER WASHINGTON NATIONALS +260 +1.5(+118) o8(-115) NEW YORK METS -300 -2.5(+115) u8(-105)

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals best picks

Carlos Carrasco will start for the Mets. He has been super this season with an ERA of 3.92 and a WHIP of 1.30. He is coming back from an injury and will play a crucial role in this game.He has 124 Ks and 13-5 record this season.

Erick Fedde will start for the Nationals. He has an ERA of 5.29, 80 Ks with a 5-9 record this season. He has not performed well in the last seven days and has an ERA of 20.25. He will definitely look to improve his stats.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals prediction

The opposing teams will be motivated to do well. The Mets' season record and past performances give them a big boost. Their pitchers are doing a great job, along with their runners.

The Nationals are coming into this game with a big win into this game. They have done pretty well in scoring and would like to continue their form.

The overall team composition and form of Fedde gives the Mets a slight edge, and they will nick a win from this game.

Prediction :- The Mets will win this game.

