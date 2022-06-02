"Unbelievable human! Great to hear!" "Love to see it. Can't tell me baseball isn't the best" - Carlos Carrasco's father attends son's game for first time; fans react to emotional moment 13 years in the making

Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets defeated the Washington Nationals to extend their winning streak to six games, placing them 10.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. Tomas Nido had a career day, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs in the 5-0 victory.

Carlos Carrasco got the start for the New York Mets and earned his sixth victory of the season, going five innings and allowing zero earned runs. Carrasco is now 6-1 with a 3.63 ERA.

Carrasco's father was in attendance for the game. This was the first time that Carrasco's father had been in attendance for a game in his 13-year professional career. After the game, Carrasco spoke on what it meant to have him at the game.

"When I struck out [Hernandez] with the bases loaded, he was so happy. I was trying to do my best and give the best I can to my dad." - Carlos Carrasco on pitching in front of his father



- Carlos Carrasco on pitching in front of his father "When I struck out [Hernandez] with the bases loaded, he was so happy. I was trying to do my best and give the best I can to my dad."- Carlos Carrasco on pitching in front of his father https://t.co/qRpLYVJofX

"When I had the bases loaded and I struck him (Hernandez) out...he was so happy. I was trying to do my best to give him the best I can." - @ SNY

Carrasco's story is truly inspirational. Throughout his MLB career, Carrasco has battled through adversity. In 2019, Carrasco was diagnosed with life-threatening leukemia while a member of the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians).

This sidelined him for a considerable amount of time, but with resiliancy and courage, Carrasco was able to overcome this challenge, and by the end of the season, he was a part of the bullpen in Cleveland.

Carlos Carrasco has pitched in the majors for 11 years.



Throughout his career, he's beaten leukemia, taught himself English, become a U.S. citizen, and won 95 games.



Still, his father, who lives in Colombia, had never seen him pitch live in an MLB game.



Throughout his career, he's beaten leukemia, taught himself English, become a U.S. citizen, and won 95 games. Still, his father, who lives in Colombia, had never seen him pitch live in an MLB game. Until today.

"Carlos Carrasco has pitched in the majors for 11 years. Throughout his career, he's beaten leukemia, taught himself English, become a U.S. citizen, and won 95 games. Still, his father, who lives in Colombia, had never seen him pitch live in an MLB game. Until today." - @ Front Office Sports

Carrasco has been through so much, and it is awesome to see his father, who lives in Colombia, be able to attend his first game.

Fans react to inspirational story about New York Mets Pitcher Carlos Carrasco

Washington Nationals v New York Mets

Let's take a look at some of the best fan reactions to Carlos Carrasco's inspirational story.

One fan said that he is an "unbelievable human!"

Michael Peoples @thatguypeeps Front Office Sports @FOS Carlos Carrasco has pitched in the majors for 11 years.



Throughout his career, he's beaten leukemia, taught himself English, become a U.S. citizen, and won 95 games.



Still, his father, who lives in Colombia, had never seen him pitch live in an MLB game.



Until today. Carlos Carrasco has pitched in the majors for 11 years.Throughout his career, he's beaten leukemia, taught himself English, become a U.S. citizen, and won 95 games.Still, his father, who lives in Colombia, had never seen him pitch live in an MLB game.Until today. https://t.co/oMTLnWPMvS Unbelievable human ! Great to hear !!! twitter.com/fos/status/153… Unbelievable human ! Great to hear !!! twitter.com/fos/status/153…

"Unbelievable human! Great to hear!" - @ Michael Peoples

Another fan said that baseball is simply the best, especially when hearing stories such as these.

"Love to see it. Can't tell me baseball isn't the best" - @ T

One fan said that he is such a nice person and that he has been following Carrasco since he was in the minor leagues.

All Elite Matt @WellDaddy17 @FOS Such a nice guy, I met him when he was in the Phillies minor league system at Single A Lakewood, always keep an eye out when I see his name on the lineup card. @FOS Such a nice guy, I met him when he was in the Phillies minor league system at Single A Lakewood, always keep an eye out when I see his name on the lineup card.

"Such a nice guy, I met him when he was in the Phillies minor league system at Single A Lakewood, always keep an eye out when I see his name on the lineup card." - @ All Elite Matt

It's an absolutely incredible story about one of the premier pitchers in the game. Carrasco currently leads the league in wins and has been instrumental in the New York Mets' red-hot start to 2022. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

