New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI and Predictions July 23, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

Aaron Judge recorded his eighth multi-home run game of the season.
Jc Zargo
Jc Zargo
ANALYST
Modified Jul 23, 2022 11:49 PM IST

The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles play the second game of a three-game set today in Maryland. New York just squeaked out of the series' first game with a 7-6 victory.

The reclamation of Aroldis Chapman seems to be a lost cause. The flamethrower lasted only a third of an inning and allowed three runs. After that, Michael King and Clay Holmes got the call to clean up the mess Chapman created.

THAT'S A HOME RUN, HON! https://t.co/ncM7QApc8F
"THAT'S A HOME RUN, HON" - Orioles

Pitching today are Gerrit Cole for the Yankees and Jordan Lyles for the Orioles.

After a questionable start to the season, Gerrit Cole has come around with his Cy Young stuff. Aside from a rough start with Minnesota, he has been phenomenal since the beginning of June.

While he's not lighting the world on fire, Lyles has been a consistent piece of the Baltimore rotation. He's not going to throw a shutout, but he'll keep the runs to a minimum and give his team a chance at winning.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Saturday, July 23, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Odds

SpreadMoneylineOver/UnderRun in the 1st?
Yankees-1.5 (-140)-250Over 8.5 (-110)Yes (-105)
Orioles+1.5 (+116)+205Under 8.5 (-110)No (-130)

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Best Picks

Coming off the All-Star break, Cole is rested and ready to go. Baltimore doesn't have the strongest offense, so Cole likely has a shutout on his mind. If the Orioles land a run on Cole, it won't come in the first inning. Lyles has given up a run in the first just three times in his last 10 starts, making the NRFI a great bet.

No Runs in the First Inning (-130)

Gerrit Cole made his fifth All-Star appearance this week.

Someone on the Yankees is almost guaranteed to hit a home run on any given night. Aaron Judge (+230) is on a roll right now, but three nights in a row is unlikely. However, Giancarlo Stanton (+280) hasn't even recorded an RBI since returning from break. Bettors should look for him to roll tonight.

Giancarlo Stanton (+100)

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Prediction

While anything can happen when playing a division rival, it's hard to bet against Gerrit Cole, and with Camden Yards being so friendly to hitters, the Yankees will likely hit a couple more long balls today. Bettors should expect a big win from New York today.

New York -2.5 (+110)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

Comments

