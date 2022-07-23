New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI and Predictions July 23, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles play the second game of a three-game set today in Maryland. New York just squeaked out of the series' first game with a 7-6 victory.

The reclamation of Aroldis Chapman seems to be a lost cause. The flamethrower lasted only a third of an inning and allowed three runs. After that, Michael King and Clay Holmes got the call to clean up the mess Chapman created.

Pitching today are Gerrit Cole for the Yankees and Jordan Lyles for the Orioles.

After a questionable start to the season, Gerrit Cole has come around with his Cy Young stuff. Aside from a rough start with Minnesota, he has been phenomenal since the beginning of June.

While he's not lighting the world on fire, Lyles has been a consistent piece of the Baltimore rotation. He's not going to throw a shutout, but he'll keep the runs to a minimum and give his team a chance at winning.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Saturday, July 23, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Yankees -1.5 (-140) -250 Over 8.5 (-110) Yes (-105) Orioles +1.5 (+116) +205 Under 8.5 (-110) No (-130)

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Best Picks

Coming off the All-Star break, Cole is rested and ready to go. Baltimore doesn't have the strongest offense, so Cole likely has a shutout on his mind. If the Orioles land a run on Cole, it won't come in the first inning. Lyles has given up a run in the first just three times in his last 10 starts, making the NRFI a great bet.

No Runs in the First Inning (-130)

Gerrit Cole made his fifth All-Star appearance this week.

Someone on the Yankees is almost guaranteed to hit a home run on any given night. Aaron Judge (+230) is on a roll right now, but three nights in a row is unlikely. However, Giancarlo Stanton (+280) hasn't even recorded an RBI since returning from break. Bettors should look for him to roll tonight.

Giancarlo Stanton (+100)

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Prediction

While anything can happen when playing a division rival, it's hard to bet against Gerrit Cole, and with Camden Yards being so friendly to hitters, the Yankees will likely hit a couple more long balls today. Bettors should expect a big win from New York today.

New York -2.5 (+110)

