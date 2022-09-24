New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 24 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Yankees will take on the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of a four-game series at home in the Bronx on Saturday (September 24) afternoon. The Yankees lead the series 2-0.

The Yankees won their first two games of the series with a scoreline of 5-4, taking their overall record to 92-58 and edging ever so close to clinching the AL East division. They are a brute-hitting unit and the players understand the task they have before executing it to the best of their abilities on the field.

The Red Sox are digging a hole for themselves by losing crucial games towards the final stretch of the season. They are 72-78 and currently sit 10 games behind the Seattle Mariners, who currently hold the last wildcard spot in the American League.

The Yankees will start Domingo German on the mound for Game 3. He has an ERA of 3.12, a 1.14 WHIP, and a W-L of 2-3. This will be his 12th start of the season and the second against the Red Sox. In his previous start against the same opponents, he gave up one run on five hits in six innings.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Nick Pivetta. He has an ERA of 4.35, a 1.34 WHIP, 160 Ks and a W-L of 10-11. This will be his 31st start of the season and fifth against the Yankees. In his four previous starts against the same opponents, he gave up 20 runs on 25 hits in 18.2 IP. He will be hoping to assert dominance today on the hill since his team is in dire need of a win.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox match details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Saturday, September 24 at 1:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox betting odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Boston Red Sox +140 +1.5 (-145) Over 8.5 (-115) New York Yankees -165 -1.5 (+125) Under 8.5 (-105)

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox best picks

German is a decent strike-thrower and will look to get some punchouts early on in the game. The Yankees' bullpen has been performing well lately and will look to exert their dominance against the Red Sox today.

Pick: Domingo German Over 3.5 strikeouts (-160)

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox prediction

The Yankees will look to build upon their five-game winning streak and clinch the series tonight by displaying grit, tenacity, and valor as a whole against the Red Sox.

Yankees (-165)

