New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - August 26, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics play the second game of a four-game set today at RingCentral Coliseum.

New York brought a battering ram to Oakland, demolishing the A's in the first game 13-4. While everyone on the team was in a severe slump, it looks like everyone may be waking up simultaneously. Every member of the starting nine recorded at least one hit, and no home runs were required for this victory.

New York Yankees @Yankees First career 3-hit game for Oswaldo First career 3-hit game for Oswaldo 👏 https://t.co/M2wiR7Ma36

Pitching in this one are Gerrit Cole for the Yankees and J.P. Sears for the A's.

No one is feeling the dog days of summer more than Gerrit Cole. Cole has an ERA of 4 since July 1. His slump has mirrored that of his ballclub, so with the Yankees starting to right the ship, they're hoping Cole will too.

J.P. Sears is facing the ballclub that traded him at the beginning of the month. He has been an ace since being dealt to the A's, allowing just three runs in his 15 innings of work.

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics Match Details

Date & Time: Friday, August 26, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, CA

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Odds

Spread Run in the 1st? Team Totals Yankees -1.5 (-137) Yes (+115) Over 4 Runs (-122) Athletics +1.5 (+114) No (-155) Over Over 2.5 (+106)

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics Best Picks

Both team totals are a great option for bettors. While a four-game winning streak doesn't ensure the Yankees are back, they have certainly given people a reason to bet on them once again. Four runs should be easy for this lineup to muster up.

New York Over 4 Runs (-122)

Seth Brown leads the A's with 17 dingers.

In addition to that, the A's should have no problem plating three. Given how Cole has been pitching, the A's should score at least two on him, and then they just have to take one off the bullpen to hit their line.

Oakland Over 2.5 Runs (+106)

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics Prediction

The Yankees may finally be returning to complete form, and that is extremely dangerous for the rest of the league. It would have been foolish to think their season was over. It was only a matter of time before things started swinging their way once again.

New York -1.5 (-137) & Over 6.5 Runs (-118)

