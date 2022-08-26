Best MLB NRFI & YRFI for Today: August 26, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

There are some great match-ups for NRFIs and YRFIs this weekend and some great opportunities for bettors to make some money. The dog days of August are in full swing, and while it's the hardest, studs like Spencer Strider continue to perform at the highest levels.

"Jose Quintana, Mechanics/Arm Action (93mph FB)" - @PitchingNinja

Several opportunities are on the board today for some fantastic wagers, but there are two that stand out above the rest.

Best NRFI of the Day

Atlanta Braves @ St. Louis Cardinals

A potential playoff matchup is taking place this weekend as the Braves travel to St. Louis for a three-game set; taking the mound for the Braves will be the best NRFI pitcher in the game. Strider has made 14 consecutive starts without allowing a run in the first inning. Jose Quintana, on the other hand, has not been as dominant as Strider. However, he has had a shutout first inning in seven of his last nine starts.

Jose Quintana enters play with a 3.50 ERA.

This will be an exciting preview, as these two teams have an uncanny knack for finding each other in the playoffs. Bettors should bookmark this series as they may need to review it come October.

No Runs in the First Inning (-150)

Best YRFI of the Day

Cincinatti Reds @ Washington Nationals

Mike Minor may love giving up runs more than he loves his mother. For some reason, the Reds allowed him to enter play with an ERA of 6.44. Only three times this season has Minor allowed fewer than three runs in a start. He has been absolutely abysmal, and it's shocking that he hasn't been sent down to Triple-A Louisville.

Nationals on MASN @masnNationals Cade Cavalli will make his major league debut this Friday at Nationals Park against the Reds Cade Cavalli will make his major league debut this Friday at Nationals Park against the Reds 👀 https://t.co/W36wCkyOX0

"Cade Cavalli will make his major league debut..." - @masnNationals

Cade Cavalli is the second piece to this amazing YRFI; Washington called him up to make his first start in The Show. While there is obviously no history to go off of, bettors can count on him to be shaky early as nerves should get the best of him during the opening of this game. Pairing a first start with Mike Minor's 36% YRFI rate, this is easy cash for bettors.

Yes, a Run in the First Inning (+110)

Parlay (+250)*

