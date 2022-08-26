Are the Atlanta Braves contenders or pretenders in the battle for the 2022 World Series title?

As the 2022 MLB season is winding down, where do the Atlanta Braves stand? They are currently 78-48 and sit one game behind the New York Mets for first place in the NL East. While one game behind New York, Atlanta sits comfortably in the lead for one of the three NL Wild Card spots.

However, this raises a few questions: Can the Braves repeat what they did last year? Are the Braves serious World Series contenders this year? Given how their rookies have been playing this year, some argue the team is even better than last year's.

How far can the Atlanta Braves go this season?

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year against the Houston Astros. They did this without their best player, Ronald Acuna Jr., after he tore his ACL during a game last July. Rallying around the loss of their best players, Atlanta had a spectacular season from Freddie Freeman, Dansby Swanson, and Ozzie Albies.

While the Atlanta Braves were ecstatic to win the World Series last year, they're building a core to keep contending for years to come. Atlanta has received stellar seasons from their three rookies this season: Spencer Strider, Michael Harris, and Vaughn Grissom.

Spencer Strider has pitched like an ace this season, holding a record of 7-4 with 151 strikeouts. Strider ranks 11th in strikeouts in the MLB.

Michael Harris, who just signed an 8-year $72 million contract with the Braves, is looking great alongside Acuna. Harris is proving to be a great all-around MLB hitter, with 13 home runs and 15 stolen bases this season.

Vaughn Grissom, who was called up in early August, is the third youngest player in the league. You wouldn't know this if you were looking at his stats. In 55 at-bats, Grissom had 21 hits with 3 home runs and 3 doubles.

Apart from their rookies, Atlanta has the difference maker Ronald Acuna Jr. back. Not only does he lead the team with his performance, he leads the team with his energy.

William Contreras continues to get better year-after-year. In his second full season, Contreras has been an offensive threat in the middle of the order. While on the mound, Kyle Wright is tied for the most wins in MLB at 16.

Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos isn't content with winning one World Series, as he's looking to build a dynasty. Signing players like Acuna, Olson, Riley, Harris, and Albies to long-term contracts, this team has the ability to contend for years to come.

Edited by Gaelin Leif