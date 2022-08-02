"Hate being a Cardinals fan. Just absolutely hate it" "Oh no not another mediocre starting pitcher" - St. Louis Cardinals fans disappointed by acquisition of Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates

The St. Louis Cardinals made moves ahead of the trade deadline to bolster their pitching rotation in a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jose Quintana is the newest member of the Cardinals lineup, but he is not who most Cardinals fans were hoping for. Fans are still impatiently waiting on a potential Juan Soto trade and fear this could get in the way.

Jose Quintana is a solid starting pitcher with 11 years of MLB experience. He was an MVP in 2016 with the Chicago White Sox. While his time as an All-Star may be at an end, he still brings a lot to the table. With a 3.50 ERA in 2022, this trade should bolster the St. Louis Cardinals rotation.

Ken Rosenthal of "The Athletic" reported the news of the trade via Twitter.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Source confirms: Cardinals on verge of acquiring LHP José Quintana from Pirates. First: @JeffPassan Source confirms: Cardinals on verge of acquiring LHP José Quintana from Pirates. First: @JeffPassan.

Cardinals fans did not respond to this news with enthusiasm, with many expecting this move to fail, hindering the team for the rest of the season.

Many in the St. Louis Cardinals fanbase feel as though they have seen this play out in the past already. If the trade does not boost the Cardinals' pitching this season, the naysayers will be vindicated. The Cardinals are three games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for a division lead. While the team hopes this move can push them over the top, fans don't see it happening.

This is a rare trade between division rivals. Some who have watched Quintas with the Pirates are happy to see him go to the Cardinals, which is not a great sign for the Cardinals.

The St. Louis Cardinals added depth to their starting pitcher rotation, but their fans did not approve of the trade.

Can the St. Louis Cardinals win the National League Central division?

The NL Central is a very winnable division for the Cardinals. It is truly a two-team race between the Brewers and Cardinals, with every other team falling farther behind. While the Cardinals still hope to add the offensive weapon that is Juan Soto, they do have a team capable of a playoff run. Since only two teams are in the race, the Cardinals have a great shot at winning it.

This strengthening of their pitching staff could pay off in spades as the season progresses. While the fanbase may not have approved the trade at the moment, they might look back on it with approval. Especially if his addition helps them win the division by the end of the year.

