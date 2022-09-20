New York Yankees vs Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 20 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Yankees will take on the on Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB action on Tuesday (September 20).

The Yankees are first in the American League East with 84 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.603. They have a great home record of 50-22 and are 6-4 in their last ten matchups.

"Raking on the road, presented by @PalladiumHG" - Yankees

The Pirates, meanwhile, are last in the National League Central with 55 wins at a winning percentage of 0.374. They are not doing great away from home and are 4-6 in their last ten matchups.

The Yankees have been doing brilliantly this season, and their playoff spot is almost confirmed. They have in-form players who have contributed greatly to their success.

Aaron Judge is doing exceptionally well with an average of 0.316, 59 home runs, and 127 RBIs with an OPS of 1.120 this season. Gerrit Cole has done a remarkable job too while pitching. He has an ERA of 3.41, 236 Ks and a WHIP of 1.03.

The Pirates have struggled this season. For scoring, the team has been primarily dependent on Bryan Raynolds. He has an OPS of 0.778 with 52 RBIs and 22 home runs. The pitching has been sub par, with most pitchers having an ERA of over 4.00 and WHIP over 1.00.

New York Yankees vs Pittsburgh Pirates Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 20, 7:05 pm EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, New York City

New York Yankees vs Pittsburgh Pirates Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER PIRATES +300 +1.5(+138) o8(-115) YANKEES -375 -1.5(-166) u8(-105)

New York Yankees vs Pittsburgh Pirates Best Picks

Nestor Cortes will start for the Yankees. He has an ERA of 2.70 and 142 Ks this season. He will come into this game with a record of 10-4 and has an ERA of 1.80 with 7 Ks in the last seven days.

The game will be decided by pitching from Cortes, making him the pick of the game.

New York Yankees vs Pittsburgh Pirates Prediction

The Yankees are favorites to win this game. They are consistent with their performances and are in good form to strike one more win.

The Pirates, meanwhile, are facing a slump in form.. They have not scored enough in the last couple of games, which could impact their scoring rate in this game.

Prediction: The Yankees to win

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far