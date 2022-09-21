New York Yankees vs Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 21 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Yankees will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in the final game of their MLB series at the Yankee Stadium on Wednesday (September 20) night. The Yankees lead their season series with the Pirates 2-1.

The Yankees won 8-7 last night after a bases-clearing walk-off home run by Giancarlo Stanton. The Bronx has never been noisier and loved every minute of the game, with Aaron Judge recording his 60th homer of the season. The Yankees are 89-58 on the season and lead the Toronto Blue Jays by 5.5 games in the AL East division.

The Pirates, meanwhile, have been eliminated from their division and are out of playoff reckoning.

They will be lucky to register a win here, keeping in mind how close they came to winning the first game of the series. It would just be a morale-booster for them if they beat the Yankees tonight, which will be a difficult task.

"Baseball is Beautiful." - Yankees

The Yankees will start Luis Severino on the mound tonight. He's coming off a 60-day injured list and will look to continue from where he left off. He's 5-3 overall, with a 1.07 WHIP. This will be his second start against the Pirates this season. He shut out the Pirates in his last outing against them and only allowed four hits in six IP.

The Pirates will give the ball to 22-year-old Roansy Contreras. He is 5-4 this season, with an ERA of 3.24 and a 1.27 WHIP. He has been consistently pitching well lately. This will be his 16th start of the season. He will be responsible for taking charge and keeping control over his pitching arsenal.

Match Details: New York Yankees vs Pittsburgh Pirates

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 21; 7:05 pm EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, New York City

New York Yankees vs Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh Pirates +250 +1.5 (+120) Over 8.0 (+100) New York Yankees -300 -1.5 (-140) Under 8.0 (-120)

New York Yankees vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Best Picks

Contreras is a good young prospect and will look to make a mark against the mighty Yankees. He's a good strike-thrower, as is evident in his minor league stats. So, expect him to get some Yankees hitters punched out tonight.

Pick: Roansy Contreras Over 3.5 strikeouts (-110)

New York Yankees vs Pittsburgh Pirates Prediction

The Bettors should pick up an easy win tonight against the Pirates, cover the spread, and clinch their two-game series.

Prediction: Yankees-1.5 (-140)

