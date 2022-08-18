New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 17 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Yankees will take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. The Rays beat the Yankees 3-1 on Tuesday to improve to 62-53. New York is now 72-45 after losing their fifth straight. New York has been great at Yankee Stadium this season, but they've been slumping recently.

Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball



#RaysUp Randy gave us the lead then Springs & Co. locked it down Randy gave us the lead then Springs & Co. locked it down#RaysUp

"Randy gave us the lead then Springs & Co. locked it down #RaysUp" - RaysBaseball

The Yankees still lead the American League East heading into Wednesday's game by nine games over Tampa Bay. The Rays are the holders of the second Wild Card spot, but they're neck-and-neck with the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, and Baltimore Orioles.

New York's Domingo German gets the call on Wednesday night. Recently, the right-hander has been better, allowing just two earned runs in his last 11 innings. The Rays' offense is decent, and they usually rely on their pitching staff to win games.

German had a shaky first start against the Houston Astros, but since then, he's tossed four straight starts allowing two or fewer earned runs. Look for German to keep up the good performances against a Rays team that's missing Wander Franco.

Tampa Bay will tab Corey Kluber for Wednesday's game. He has a 7-7 record with a 4.40 ERA in 22 starts. Last time out, he was lit up, going 5 2/3 innings, allowing ten hits and seven earned runs. The Yankees' offense is averaging an awful 1.3 runs per game in their last seven, way lower than their 5.1 season average.

Kluber is sporting a 3.44 FIP, indicating that he's been better than his regular stats may suggest. Look for the former Yankee to pitch well against his former team, given how poorly they've been in the last couple of weeks.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 17, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Tampa Bay Rays +114 +1.5 (-180) Over 8.5 (-110) New York Yankees -124 -1.5 (+150) Under 8.5 (-110)

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Best Picks

This series has seen eight total runs in the first three games. With two above-average starters on the mound, look for the first three innings to be low scoring.

Pick: First 3 Innings Total Under 2.5 Runs (-125)

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Prediction

The Rays are currently riding a four-game winning streak that they'll look to add to on Wednesday. Kluber has been terrible in recent starts, but maybe he can turn his luck around against a struggling Yankees offense. Both games of this series have gone under and looking back, eight of the last 11 meetings have also gone under.

Prediction: Under 8 (+105)

Last 15 Days' MLB Picks are: 117-88-4 (+196.0 Units)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt