New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 9 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Yankees will take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. The Yankees are in first position in the American League East with 83 wins at a winning percentage of 0.601. They have a great home record of 48-21 and are 5-5 in their last 10 matchups.

The Rays are in second position in the American League East with 77 wins at a winning percentage of 0.570. They have a negative away record of 30-34 and are 8-2 in their last 10 matchups.

The Yankees have been doing brilliantly this season and their playoff spot is almost confirmed. Aaron Judge is doing exceptionally well in the scoring department this season. He has an average of 0.302, 55 home runs, and 118 RBIs with an OPS of 1.092 this season. Nestor Cortes has done a remarkable job while pitching. He has an ERA of 2.73, 135 Ks, and a WHIP of 0.95 this season.

The Rays are doing well this season. Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena have done a great job and contributed to the team's scoring. Arozarena has an OPS of 0.796, 74 RBIs, 19 home runs at an average of 0.269. Shane McClanahan has pitched well this season with an ERA of 2.20, 182 Ks, and a WHIP of 0.86.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays match details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Friay, September 9, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, New York City

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER TAMPA BAY RAYS -108 -1.5(+160) o7.5(-105) NEW YORK YANKEES -105 +1.5(-175) u7.5(+104)

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays best picks

Frankie Montas will start for the Yankees. He has an ERA of 3.79 and 136 Ks this season. He will come into this game with a record of 5-11. He has an ERA of 0.00 with 7 Ks in the last seven days.

Drew Rasmussen will be on the mound for the Rays. He has an ERA of 2.70, 103 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.05 this season. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 1.50 and 4 Ks.

Due to the current form and home field advantage, Montas is ahead of Rasmussen and is the pick of the game.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays prediction

The game will be very interesting to watch. Both the teams are strong and are playing with in-form players.

The Yankees can win this game because of their home-field advantage and big scorers. The Rays have won most of their games with good pitching, but the Yankees have the upper hand in this battle.

Prediction : The Yankees will win this game.

