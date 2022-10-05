New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers Game 1 Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 4 | 2022 MLB Season

The Texas Rangers will take on the New York Yankees on Tuesday (October 4) afternoon in the first game of their MLB day-night doubleheader.

The Yankees are locked into the #2 seed in the American League, and after Wednesday, they'll have several days off to prepare for the ALDS. The Rangers, meanwhile, have been eliminated from playoff contention for a while now, but both teams will compete nonetheless.

The Yankees hold a 98-61 record this season following Monday's 3-1 win over the Rangers. Texas' record is now down to 66-93 this year with the loss, their ninth in their last ten games.

Jon Gray, who's 7-7 with a 3.93 ERA, will be taking the hill on Tuesday for Texas. The Yankees offense that scores the second most runs per game might be a problem for Gray. However, they could have a weaker lineup than usual, as some starters will likely sit for the first half of the doubleheader.

In his last start, Gray tossed five frames, allowing eight hits and six earned runs in the loss against the Seattle Mariners. Nevertheless, the Rangers right-hander has been good at home this season, holding a 3.16 ERA at Globe Life Field this year.

In his last six starts, though, he has a 5.26 ERA, illustrating his inconsistency. The Yankees' Aaron Judge is chasing the AL single-season home record, as he's tied with Rogers Maris right now with 61 bombs. Look for the visitors to get some offense going off Gray this afternoon.

New York will trot out Jameson Taillon, who has a 14-5 record and a 3.83 ERA. Taillon leads the Yankees in wins, but he'll likely be their fourth starter in the postseason. In his last two starts, the right-hander has been better, surrendering just two earned runs in his previous 13 1/3 innings. Look for him to have success in his final tune up before handing the ball over to the bullpen today.

New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 4; 2:05 pm EDT

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under New York Yankees -119 -1.5 (+145) Over 7.0 (-115) Texas Rangers +109 +1.5 (-175) Under 7.0 (-105)

New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers Betting Prediction

The Yankees want to keep their guys fresh with just three games remaining, but manager Aaron Boone won't be treating these final games like their playoff games. Nevertheless, the visitors are the superior team all around.

They should be able to get to Gray, and Taillon should keep the Rangers' bats in check. Back the Yankees to lead through five in the first game of the doubleheader.

Prediction: Yankees First 5 Innings ML (-118)

