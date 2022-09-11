NFL Anytime Touchdown Scorer Parlay | NFL Week One: Sunday, September 11th

NFL Anytime Touchdown Scorer Parlay: Look for Adam Thielen to find paydirt in Week One

One of the best parts of the NFL season is making a touchdown parlay out players you think have the best matchups for the week. One thing to always keep in mind when thinking about touchdown scorers is the likely game script for that player. Games that are projected to be high-scoring and competitive have positive game scripts for wide receivers. Games that have some big mismatches have positive game scripts for the running backs of the team that is favored.

If you want a solid touchdown scorer parlay for the opening weekend of the season, then you've come to the right place.

Parlay Odds: +1255

Leg #1: Adam Thielen

After an injury caused him to miss four out of the last five games of the 2021 season, Adam Thielen will look to start the season on a high-note. Thielen has been one of the best redzone threats over the last two seasons, as he's averaged about a touchdown per game. He and Kirk Cousins have wonderful chemistry and have connected for 40 touchdowns in their 54 career games together.

One of the most intriguing coaching hires this off-season was the Vikings signing Wes Phillips as their offensive coordinator. Phillips is a Sean McVay product. He served as the Los Angeles Rams' passing game coordinator last season. The Minnesota offense should be fun to watch in 2022.

Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander will be shadowing Justin Jefferson, who is one of the best receivers. Thielen has a great chance to find the endzone in this one!

Leg #2: JuJu Smith-Schuster

Patrick Mahomes has a new target in Kansas City in the form of JuJu Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster had a great start to his career in Pittsburgh. Now, he joins one of the best quarterbacks. This game against the Arizona Cardinals has the highest projected total points, so there should be plenty of points to go around.

The Mahomes-Smith-Schuster connection looked good in their limited preseason action together. Reports coming out of the Chiefs' training camp suggest that the KC offense looks just fine without Tyreek Hill. They will remain among the top-five offenses in the NFL. Look for Smith-Schuster to score a touchdown in his debut!

Leg #3: Elijah Mitchell

When talking about game scripts, no running back group may have a more positive one than the San Francisco 49ers. Elijah Mitchell highlights the group as he is coming off one of the best rookie seasons for a running back in NFL history, where he accounted for 1,000 scrimmage yards. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is one of the best playcallers in the NFL. He has always committed his team to the run.

The major beneficiary of this style will be Elijah Mitchell. Although Trey Lance provides a rushing upside at quarterback, Mitchell should get the goalline work. This seems to be a game where the 49ers could run away with it in the second half, and Mitchell should have plenty of opportunities to find the endzone!

Rejoice, everyone! The NFL is back!

