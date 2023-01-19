NFL Best Bets - Divisional Round - AFC

After an insane Super Wild Card Weekend, eight NFL teams remain, and four games will be played to decide who will advance to the Conference Championship Games.

The NFL's AFC

Things went crazy in the Chargers vs. Jaguars game. The Chargers opened the game with a 27-0 lead, and while Jacksonville scored a touchdown right before half-time, LA was no doubt making plans for the following week during the intermission.

However, Trevor Lawrence became a different quarterback in the second half, leading his team to one of the craziest comebacks in national football history. As a result, they will take on the Chiefs this week in Kansas City.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs

This is a better matchup than some might realize -- especially from a betting perspective.

The Chiefs have been the worst team in the league this year at covering games, and Jacksonville may be the hottest team in the NFL right now.

The Jags have won six straight and have decided to come alive in the playoffs.

While this feels like it could be a letdown spot for Kansas City, even if they do win, there is no way they will cover this massive spread.

Those feeling lucky may take a shot at the Jacksonville (+375) moneyline, but the Jags with the points is the best bet this weekend.

Jacksonville +9 (-110)

Cincinnati vs. Buffalo

The rest of the bracket was chalk in the AFC. The Dolphins gave the Bills a scare, as it was supposed to be a blowout, but ultimately it was a one-score game.

Regardless, the favorites took care of business, and now the Bengals and Bills face off.

This is a rematch of the game cut short three weeks ago. The Damar Hamlin game: the day the NFL stood still.

Fans were on edge for the game, but one of the most unsightly events to ever occur on an NFL field happened, and very little football was played that night.

The matchup has been renewed here in the Divisional Round of these playoffs. The Bills' game last week could be looked at in one of two ways:

The Dolphins scared them straight, and they will take the rest of the game more seriously, as the AFC will not be gifted to them. Or, the Bills' team is not as good as everyone thinks, and a red-hot Cincinnati team will get the best of them.

The Bengals deserve an edge and seeing them as underdogs makes for an easy bet. This is another game where even if the favorite wins, they will not cover.

Cincinnati +5.5 (-110)

