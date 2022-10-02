NFL Best Bets for Week 4: Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, & More 

NFL Best Bets for Week 4: Look for Micah Parsons and the Dallas defense to continue to dominate

The NFL season hasn't disappointed so far. There have been plenty of competitive games throughout the league in the first couple of weeks. Week 4 should be no different as a lot of teams are looking to bounce back from rather frustrating performances. If you want betting action on this week's NFL slate, you've come to the right place. Let's get into these bets!

Below, you will find three of the best bets for Sunday's NFL action.

Bet #1: Dallas Cowboys/Los Angeles Chargers Moneyline Parlay (+129 on FanDuel)

After Dak Prescott fell victim to a thumb injury in week one, the Dallas Cowboys were looking at a grim situation to start the season. However, backup quarterback Cooper Rush has stepped in and the team has rattled off two straight victories. They have been led by Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and the defense as they lead the NFL in sacks.

This Dallas defense will come up against a Washington Commanders team that allowed 9 sacks to the Eagles in week two, so Dallas has a great matchup. They will lean on Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard to establish the run game. The Cowboys should be able to handle their division rivals in this one.

The Los Angeles Chargers are trying to bounce back after a terrible loss to the Jaguars. Justin Herbert is clearly not healthy after a rib cartlidge injury in week two, but he still has gone out and played. Another injury to take note of is Keenan Allen's hamstring issue that will keep him out of this game. The Chargers have a clear talent advantage in this one, so they should really have no problems winning this game against the Houston Texans.

Bet #2: Kansas City Chiefs Team Total over 23.5 (+100 on DraftKings)

After a late interception that caused a loss to the Colts, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will look to bounce back against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The loss of Tyreek Hill hasn't affected the Chiefs' offense in the way that many had expected. Patrick Mahomes is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and they are still moving the ball efficiently.

The Buccaneers defense is very good, but just gave up 20 points the banged up Green Bay Packers. This could be a great opportunity for Mahomes and the Chiefs to show they are still one of the elite teams in the NFL. We're going with Kansas City to score 24+ points in this one.

Bet #3: Arizona Cardinals ML vs. the Carolina Panthers (+105 on DraftKings)

In a battle of 1-2 teams, the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers will be looking to improve their outlook on their respective seasons. With both teams playing in competitive divisions, it would be very hard to climb out of a 1-3 hole. The Cardinals will lean on Kyler Murray to efficiently run the offense and put up points against this tough Panthers defense.

Neither of these teams have looked great so far, but the Cardinals seem to have the slight talent advantage. Considering this, the moneyline has great value at plus money. We're going with the Arizona Cardinals to pick up a much-needed win on the road!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far