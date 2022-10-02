NFL Player Prop Prediction for Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, & Stefon Diggs

The Baltimore Ravens will finish their tour of the AFC West with a crunch game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Ravens will enter this contest with a 2-1 record. They beat the New York Jets and New England Patriots but lost to the Miami Dolphins. Lamar Jackson has looked like an MVP so far, leading the league with 10 TD passes and being a top-five rusher, all as a quarterback.

Jackson's performances have even brought him comparisons with the 2004 version of Michael Vick.

The Buffalo Bills are also 2-1, and their only loss also came at the hands of the Miami Dolphins. They have looked tremendous this season and impressed even during their defeat against Miami. The Bills' defense has suffered several injuries that have led to them not being at the top of their game.

$1000 Value $1,000 No Sweat First Bet CLAIM NOW New users only!

New users only! Place your first bet up to $1,000

Place your first bet up to $1,000 Get up to $1,000 back in FREE Bets if you lose! 21+ Terms and Conditions apply.

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens Match Details

Fixture: Buffalo Bills @ Baltimore Ravens.

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2, 1:00 pm. EDT.

Venue: M&T Bank Staidum, Baltimore, MD.

$1000 Value $1,000 No Sweat First Bet CLAIM NOW New users only!

New users only! Place your first bet up to $1,000

Place your first bet up to $1,000 Get up to $1,000 back in FREE Bets if you lose! 21+ Terms and Conditions apply.

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens Player Prop #1: Lamar Jackson

As previously stated, Lamar Jackson is fifth in the league in rushing, which is an absolutely wild stat. He has rushed for over 100 yards for two weeks in a row, a feat some running backs won't even accomplish.

While the Bills have a weak secondary due to injuries, Jackson should still get his cardio in today. His rushing prop is a move bettors should ride with until the wheels fall off.

Lamar Jackson Over 56.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

$1000 Value Get a $1,000 Risk-Free bet! CLAIM NOW Register for a new BetMGM account & make a deposit

Register for a new BetMGM account & make a deposit Place your first bet up to $1,000 risk-free

Place your first bet up to $1,000 risk-free Get refunded if you lose up to $1,000 21+. Terms and conditions apply.

$1000 Value $1,000 No Sweat First Bet CLAIM NOW New users only!

New users only! Place your first bet up to $1,000

Place your first bet up to $1,000 Get up to $1,000 back in FREE Bets if you lose! 21+ Terms and Conditions apply.

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens Player Prop #2: Josh Allen

Josh Allen is another quarterback who can get it done with his legs. He is a fantastic pocket passer, but if there is no one to throw to, he's not afraid to take off, drop his shoulder, and pick up a first down that way.

There will be plenty of offensive action in this one. Considering that Allen has rushed for 40+ yards in two of the three games he has played this season, it's an excellent bet that could reap rewards.

Josh Allen Over 40.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

$200 Value Bet $5, Win $200 in free bets if your money line bet wins on NFL 🏈 CLAIM NOW New users only!

New users only! Place any +$5 bet on NFL

Place any +$5 bet on NFL Get $200 in FREE bets if your bet wins! 21+ Terms and Conditions apply.

$1000 Value $1,000 No Sweat First Bet CLAIM NOW New users only!

New users only! Place your first bet up to $1,000

Place your first bet up to $1,000 Get up to $1,000 back in FREE Bets if you lose! 21+ Terms and Conditions apply.

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens Player Prop #3: Stefon Diggs

Josh Allen beats teams with both his legs and arms, and his favorite receiver has been Stefon Diggs for quite some time. Diggs is averaging over 100 receiving yards a game, so this one is a no brainer.

Stefon Diggs Over 83.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far