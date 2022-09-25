NFL Player Prop Prediction For Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons: September 25| 2022 NFL Football Season 

The Seattle Seahawks are set to face the Atlanta Falcons and we are ready with the best NFL Player Prop for the game. So make sure to use them and watch your money grow on Sunday, September 25.

NFL Player Prop #1 - Drake London Over 53.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Drake London plays wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons. The 21-year-old is in his first season in the NFL and has already become a star. Even in the loss against the Los Angeles Rams, he produced some great numbers. He recorded 86 receiving yards at a 10.8 average with a single TD to his name. It was a close 31-27 loss but he certainly did his job as a rookie.

The Falcons have had an unfortunate start to the season and are 0-2. The Seahawks stand at 1-1. London's could make an impact on the outcome of the game. Seattle's defense is really not up to the mark at the moment, something the Falcons will look to exploit.

Drake London is the number one prop for today.

NFL Player Prop #2 - Cordarrelle Patterson U 2.5 Receptions (-170)

In Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, Cordarrelle Patterson recorded three receptions. In Week 2 he didn't catch a pass in their loss against the Los Angeles Rams. He is a great prop for today's game.

Patterson has played in various positions throughout his career. His versatility is what makes him the player he is. He plays as a running back for the Falcons but can be used as a wide receiver, return specialist, and sometimes a defender. The 31-year-old is also nicknamed "The Flash" for his all-round ability.

NFL Player Prop #3 - Olamide Zaccheaus Over 22.5 Receiving Yards

Olamide Zaccheaus is a wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons. In the Week 1 loss, Zaccheaus picked up 49 receiving yards, which was quite a good number. He had five receptions to his name as well. However, the numbers did not matchup to his Week 2 performance against the Rams.

In a 31-27 defeat, Olamide could only manage to pick up 21 receiving yards, even though he had a TD to his name. So expect him to bounce back in the third game of the season against Seattle.

