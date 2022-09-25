NFL Player Prop Prediction for Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers - September 25 | 2022 NFL Football Season

NFL Player Prop is out for the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers at the Raymond James Stadium on Sunday (September 25).

So get ready to add these to your bet slips and make multiple wins.

NFL Player Prop: #1 Aaron Jones Receiving Yards Total Over 28.5 (-125)

Aaron Jones has been a well-established running back in the league for quite a while now.

He has been fundamental to Green Bay's success, and against an injured Buccaneers team, he could be a handful. In the opening two games, he has been impressive in a win an loss. In the Game 1 loss (23-7) to the Vikings, Jones managed 27 receiving yards with two receptions.

However, he bounced back in the 27-10 Game 2 against the Chicago Bears. Jones had a much better game, getting 38 receiving yards with three receptions and a TD.

Since Tampa's defensive prowess is well known, it's a great opportunity for Jones to make up for lost ground. With suspensions and injuries, the Buccaneers are not at their best, so this could well be a ticket to Jones' success. A great prop for the game.

NFL Player Prop: #2 Mason Crosby Total Kicking Points Under 6.5 (+100)

Mason Crosby is the placekicker for the Green Bay Packers. In the two games he has started, his second against the Bears was brilliant. He has achieved 2/2 field goals, securing nine points for his team.

However, against a strong defensive unit of the Buccaneers, the same might not be repeated. This could be a great opportunity, though, which makes him a great prop for this game. Odds that are available seem to be rewarding for such a proposition. Definitely worth a try.

NFL Player Prop: #3 Allen Lazard Total Reception U 3.5 (-150)

Allen Lazard plays as a wide receiver for the Packers. He featured in Game 2, which his team won. His performance was highly appreciated, as he managed two receptions with a TD alongside Aaron Jones. However, the same kind of performance could be difficult against a quality opponent like Tampa.

This makes for a great prop and looks certain to happen.

