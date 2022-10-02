NFL Player Prop Prediction for Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans - October 2 | 2022 NFL Football Season

There are plenty of player props offered for Sunday (October 2)'s NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both teams are on two-game skids at the moment, so they'll look to turn things around this afternoon. Houston is still winless after they tied the Colts in Week 1. The Chargers, meanwhile, are 1-2 after falling to the Jaguars last week but will hope that this time around, QB Justin Herbert is closer to full health.

Last year, the Texans won this matchup 41-29 despite being two-touchdown underdogs and will look to pull off the upset again.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston Texans

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2; 1:00 pm EDT

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

NFL Player Prop #1: Austin Ekeler Over 57.5 Rushing Yards (-122)

Austin Ekeler has had a lot more success receiving compared to rushing this year, but he will have a favorable matchup this afternoon.

The Texans rank dead last in the league against the run, and their defense has a lot of holes. Last week, the Chargers were forced to abandon the run game, as they trailed 13-0 before five minutes had elapsed. Later on, they committed two turnovers in the span of just a few minutes.

Look for Ekeler to be featured a lot more today against a Houston team that has allowed 58 or more yards to a running back in every game so far this year.

NFL Player Prop #2: Davis Mills Over 34.5 Passing Attempts (-105)

Davis Mills has had a less than stellar start to the 2022 season, but he's averaging a lot of pass attempts through three weeks.

He averages 35.7 at the moment, and the Chargers defense allows 37 attempts per game so far, and they've surrendered 35 or more in every game. Los Angeles' pass defense overall has been slightly below average, and Mills has thrown a lot of passes as a result of his team playing from behind quite often.

Expect him to attempt at least 35 here, especially if the Texans find themselves trailing late in the game.

