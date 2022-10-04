NFL Player Prop Prediction for MNF - Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers - October 3 | 2022 NFL Football Season

There are plenty of player props being offered for tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. Since the teams aspire to be in the playoff picture come the end of the season, divisional matchups are always crucial. The Niners are 1-2, but they're slight favorites tonight at home. We'll see what's in store for us in this NFC Championship rematch on Monday night.

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers

Date & Time: Monday, October 3, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

NFL Player Prop #1: Brandon Aiyuk Under 52.5 Receiving Yards (+105)

Brandon Aiyuk is currently the 49ers' leading receiver in terms of yards, but he's still the second option to Deebo Samuel. Samuel had a few more targets and receptions last season, but Aiyuk has been pretty reliable, building off of a solid 2021 campaign. Still, though, Aiyuk is averaging 10.2 yards per reception. After last week's 39 yards, his season average is down to 47.3 per game. He did receive eight targets last week, but it's likely that this number will come down on Monday. Including last season, Aiyuk has only recorded 53 or more receiving yards in eight of his past 19 games. Expect him to stay under 53 tonight against a decent Rams secondary.

NFL Player Prop #2: Matthew Stafford Under 250.5 Passing Yards (-120)

Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams has had a slower start to the year, but he's a big part of LA's success. Last week, he managed to avoid throwing a pick for the first time this year, but failed to record a passing TD. Over the first two weeks, he had five picks total, hurting his stats overall. The reason the under for his passing yards has great value tonight has more to do with how tough the Niners' passing defense has been.

San Francisco's defense is averaging 167.3 passing yards against them, with the most they've allowed this year being 180. Last year, they only allowed 251 or more in five of 17 games. Expect them to make things very difficult for the Rams' veteran QB.

