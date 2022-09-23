NFL Player Prop Prediction for Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns - September 22 | NFL 2022 Regular Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns on Thursday (September 22), and plenty of NFL player props are being offered for this primetime AFC North matchup.

On that note, let's go through the best ones to target this Thursday:

NFL Player Prop #1: Donovan Peoples-Jones Over 2.5 Receptions (+116)

Donovan Peoples-Jones recorded six catches during Week 1 on 11 targets. In Week 2, though, the New York Jets defense completely shut him down, holding him to no catches and just one target.

The main reason Peoples-Jones struggled so much was due to the Jets' excessive use of zone coverage. The Browns' wideout excels against man coverage, which he should see more of against the Steelers. Last year, the Michigan Wolverines alum notched up three catches for 76 yards against Pittsburgh on five targets, which bodes well for his hopes of a similar haul tonight.

As Cleveland's main receiving threat outside of Amari Cooper, look for Peoples-Jones to reel in three receptions from quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

NFL Player Prop #2: George Pickens Under 2.5 Receptions (-105)

George Pickens was taken in the second round of this year's draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, but so far, he has failed to make an impact. He has just two receptions through two games and has been targeted just five times.

Right now, he's Pittsburgh's third wide receiver option behind Dionate Johnson and Chase Claypool. The Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has been featured a lot more as well, garnering 17 targets through two weeks and nine receptions.

Look for Pickens to stay under three receptions for the third straight week of his rookie campaign, given how little he has been targeted so far by quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

NFL Player Prop #3: Mitch Trubisky Under 194.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Mitch Trubisky hasn't had a great start to the season, and so far his completion rating is just 59%. Trubisky has been held under 195 passing yards in both games this year, albeit against two top-notch defenses.

Nevertheless, he has had more than enough attempts to rack up yardage, but he might not have that luxury tonight. He's averaging 35.5 attempts per game, but his line for this game is just 30.5, as he's expected to have a few less attempts than he's had so far.

The Browns also rank third in the NFL in time of possession, meaning Pittsburgh could see less of the ball. Expect Trubisky to have limited passing yards again on Thursday night in enemy territory.

