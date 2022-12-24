NFL Player Props: Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers - December 24 | 2022 NFL Season

The Detroit Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, December 24th, at Bank of America Stadium in NFL Regular Season action, and this game will have some playoff implications.

The Detroit Lions are fighting for an AFC Wild Card spot and need to continue winning games in order to have a shot. The Panthers are also still in the mix for the NFC South as it has been absolutely brutal thus far.

The best player props for this specific matchup are listed below:

Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers

Date and Time: Saturday, December 24, 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

PROP #1: Jared Goff, TD Passes - Over 1.5 (+100 on DraftKings)

Jared Goff has been doing very well as of late as he has been throwing touchdowns to keep the Lions offense thriving. He is tied for sixth in the NFL with 23 touchdown passes and should be able to throw for multiple touchdown passes in this game. He has thrown for eight touchdowns in his last four games, with three of them being games where the over would have hit. The only time he failed to reach this number was against a solid New York Jets defense. The Carolina secondary is not as good and should be in a position to allow multiple touchdown passes in this game as well.

PROP #2: Sam Darnold, Passing Yards- Over 200 (+110 on DraftKings)

The Detroit Lions' pass defense is not doing too hot and last week was proof. They faced Zach Wilson and the New York Jets, and Wilson, a notoriously bad passer, was able to throw for 317 passing yards against them. Sam Darnold had his best game last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers as he threw for 225 yards and averaged 9.8 yards per pass attempt. Take the over as it feels more likely.

PROP #3: Michael Badgley, Kicking Points - Over 7.5 (+105 on DraftKings)

Michael Badgley has been doing extremely well at kicking as he is 86.4 percent at kicking field goals and has not missed an extra point throughout the year. In his previous three games, he has been averaging 11.3 kicking points and that helps when the offense comes within field goal range, but doesn't score. It asks for two field goals and two extra points, which feels more than obtainable.

