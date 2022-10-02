NFL Player Props for Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders: Carson Wentz, Ceedee Lamb, & Tony Pollard

Best Player Props for Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders: Great value for Tony Pollard in this one

The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders have developed one of the more bitter rivalires in the entire NFL. Over recent years, the Cowboys have dominated this series but you can never count out a divisional opponent. The Cowboys have gained a lot of momentum after their week one loss to Tampa Bay as their defense has led the way. The Commanders haven't been very impressive on either side of the football to start the season.

Prop #1: Carson Wentz over 36.5 Pass Attempts (-105 on DraftKings)

Carson Wentz has gone over this line of 36.5 pass attempts in all three games this season. In those games, Wentz is averaging 43.33 pass attempts per game and this includes a game where he was sacked 9 times against Philadelphia. The Cowboys defense has played very well this year, so the Commanders should be playing from behind for most of this game.

The Dallas offense should be able to move the ball efficiently and put up points in this one. Carson Wentz has been a little prone to turning the ball over this season, so look for the Cowboys defense to possibly score their owne touchdown in this one. He's had 40+ attempts in each game so far, so there's no reason to think he won't eclipse that number again and comfortably get over this line.

Prop #2: Ceedee Lamb over 61.5 Receiving Yards (-114 on FanDuel)

After a very bad drop in last week's matchup with the Giants, CeeDee Lamb responded in a big way with the game-winning touchdown. He went over 80 receiving yards in that game and should continue to lead the Cowboys pass catchers in targets once again. The Commanders' defense is allowing 217.33 yards per game to wide receivers this season, so this is a great matchup for Lamb.

The Commanders don't have a true lockdown cornerback that will shadow him throughout the game, so he should be in for a pretty good afternoon. We're taking the Cowboys' number one receiver to get over his receiving yards prop!

Prop #3: Tony Pollard Anytime TD (+200 on FanDuel)

Tony Pollard has been a lot more involved for Dallas, and they have found ways to incorporate both him and Ezekiel Elliott at the same time. This provides a lot of opportunities for Pollard to find the end zone in every game. He has already scored once this year, and this matchup with the Washington defense could give him another one.

Dallas is starting to get healthier at receiver with Michael Gallup returning, but that shouldn't affect Pollard's usage. Gallup will likely be on a snap count on his first game back since tearing his ACL. Look for Tony Pollard to find the end zone at great value!

