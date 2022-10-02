NFL Player Props for Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Javonte Williams, Courtland Sutton, & Darren Waller

NFL Player Props for Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Look for a few talented pass catchers to find the end zone

The Las Vegas Raiders acquired Davante Adams in the off-season, and the expectations for the Raiders were extremely high. Through three weeks, the Raiders are winless and have heavily disappointed. The Denver Broncos have had similar struggles, but have been able to grind out two wins. This should be a very competitive divisional matchup. If you want a solid same-game parlay for this game, you've come to the right place.

Prop #1: Javonte Williams over 51.5 Rushing Yards (-115 on DraftKings)

Javonte Williams has had a lackluster start to his sophomore campaign, but he's still incredibly efficient. Williams has gone over this line in each of the last two games, and he has a great opportunity to get over it once again in this matchup. Although the Broncos have split their opportunities pretty evenly among running backs, Williams is still the best option and he should get plenty of touches in this game.

The Las Vegas Raiders defense has given up 95.0 yards per game to opposing running backs on the year, so this is a great chance for the Broncos to lean on their young running back. Look for Javonte Williams to go over his rushing prop in this contest!

Prop #2: Courtland Sutton Anytime TD (+160 on FanDuel)

Courtland Sutton has been the obvious first option for the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson. This game should be incredibly competitive as divisional matchups normally are. Sutton provides a great red zone threat for Denver, so look for him to cash in near the goal line. The Raiders' pass defense has been pretty good this season, as they have only allowed 2 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers.

Sutton hasn't caught a touchdown yet this season, so we're going to bet on that to change tomorrow. There should be a lot of chances for Courtland Sutton to find his way into the end zone tomorrow!

Prop #3: Darren Waller Anytime TD (+210 on FanDuel)

The Raiders' tight end is among the best in the NFL, but hasn't had the start to the season he would want. Last week, Darren Waller had a few chances to come down with scores, but he did not cash in on those chances. In week one, the Broncos gave up two touchdowns to opposing tight ends. This could be a great trend that gives this bet such great value.

Obviously, a lot of attention will be on Davante Adams so Waller could see some great matchups in the red zone. Look out for Waller to find the end zone this week!

