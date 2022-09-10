NFL Player Props: Joe Burrow, Travis Kelce, & Tony Pollard | NFL Week One

One of the best parts about the NFL season returning is having numerous amounts of player props to bet on again.

Bet #1: Joe Burrow over 1.5 Pass TD (-160)

Last season, Joe Burrow went over this line in 11 out of his 16 starts and in both starts against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Considering he's had an offseason of motivation and improvement from the Super Bowl loss, we believe Burrow is due for a huge game on opening weekend. The Cincinnati Bengals QB will face the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary, which is a little questionable at the moment.

The Bengals' offense also has some of the best weapons in the NFL, highlighted by the presence of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the outside.

This value should be higher, so we're going to take advantage of this line before it jumps up higher. We're taking Joe Burrow to throw 2+ touchdowns tomorrow!.

Bet #2: Travis Kelce over 6.5 receptions (-120)

With the departure of Tyreek Hill, the Kansas City Chiefs offense looks very different to what it has been in recent years.

However, the dominance of Travis Kelce has been a staple of the Chiefs' reign over the AFC West division. Kelce has finished as the top tight end in the NFL in each of the last four seasons, and that looks set to continue this year as well.

There have been many reports coming out of training camp that this Kansas City offense looks just as good, if not better, than in recent years.

Patrick Mahomes has been one of the league's best quarterbacks and he has great chemistry with his tight end. The Chiefs' contest against the Arizona Cardinals is projected to be the highest scoring game in the NFL this weekend. Consequently, Kelce should have plenty of opportunities for targets.

We're taking Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to connect 7+ times in tomorrow's game.

Bet #3: Tony Pollard over 17.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

This is one of the more head scratching lines available right now.

Tony Pollard had an amazing season last year as he proved to be one of the best back-up running backs in the NFL. However, his status as a starter for the upcoming season was initially in doubt.

The Dallas Cowboys are dealing with a lot of injuries at the receiver position coming into the season. As a result, Pollard has been playing a lot of snaps out of the slot in training camp.

The line should jump up pretty drastically as we approach Sunday Night's kickoff, so now is the time to hop on it. Pollard should be able to clear this line with ease, as the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks set to be a pretty high-scoring affair.

Dak Prescott needs to find somebody outside of CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz to contirbute and Pollard seems like a great candidate to do so.

We're taking Tony Pollard to go over his receiving yard total pretty comfortably.

