NFL Player Props - New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys - September 26 | 2022 NFL Football Season

There are plenty of NFL player props for tonight's Monday night showdown between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. These longtime NFC East rivals enter this game with high hopes for the season. Below, we'll go through the best player props to target for this contest this Monday, September 26.

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys match details

Fixture: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants

Date & Time: Monday, September 26, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

NFL Player Prop #1: Ezekiel Elliott Over 58.5 rushing yards (-115)

Ezekiel Elliott has had a slow start to the season, by his standards, but he's performed well in his career versus the Giants. In 10 career games versus the G-Men, he's averaging 82.7 rushing yards per game. Elliott is averaging only 52.5 yards per game this season, but he's faced two tough defenses in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals. He is due for a breakout. The Giants also let Carolina Panthers' running back Christian McCaffrey run all over them, as he finished with 102 yards on the ground last week. Now, New York has surrendered 59 or more yards to an opposing running back in 14 of their last 20 games, including last year. Expect Elliott, especially with QB Dak Prescott out, to record a lot of carries and rushing yards tonight.

NFL Player Prop #2: Daniel Jones Over 18.5 pass completions (+105)

Daniel Jones has had a promising start to the year, and through two weeks he's averaging 19.5 passing completions on 27.5 attempts. While his completion percentage is a lot higher compared to his career mark, expect him to throw a lot of check-downs and short throws. The Cowboys defense will be fine with giving these up.

Dallas' defense has done a good job limiting points and yards, but they're allowing an average of 21 completions per game so far. Last season, Jones completed 18 or more passes in 82% of his games, and his line is set at 18.5. Expect the Giants' quarterback to show up tonight for Monday night's prime-time matchup.

