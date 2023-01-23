Norfolk State vs. Morgan State Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 23| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Norfolk State Spartans are off to a decent 13-6 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, placing first in the Mid-Eastern Conference, and are coming off a win against the Coppin State Eagles (96-65) in their last outing. Cahiem Brown scored the maximum number of points for his team at 21 followed by Kris Bankston, who chipped in 19, and Joe Bryant Jr., who scored 17 points in a big win. They will now take on the Morgan State Bears, who are on a 10-9 start to the season, fourth in the same conference, and faced a defeat against the Howard Bison (88-56) in their previous outing. Isaiah Burke was the only one who could score, adding 21 points to the contest. All of the other players failed to make any significant contribution. They will now host this game at the Talmadge L.Hill Field House on Monday, January 23rd, where they will look to end their losing start.

Norfolk State Spartans vs. Morgan State Bears: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Norfolk State Spartans -240 -5.5 (-110) O 143.5 (-110) Morgan State Bears +190 +5.5 (-110) U 143. 5(-110)

The Spartans have started the season on a positive note as their conference record is a decent 3-1, whereas their away record is 4-5. The team is well above the average mark in offense, scoring 75.9 points per game, which ranks 86th in the country along with 32.6 offensive rebounds while conceding 68.5 points per game, which ranks 165th in the country.

The Morgan State Bears are in a mixed situation with wins and losses, whereas their conference record is 3-1 and their home record stands at a perfect 7-0. The team is brilliant on the offensive front, averaging 79.3 points per game, which ranks 35th in the country along with 32.8 offensive rebounds while conceding 72.1 points per game, which ranks 256th.

Norfolk State Spartans vs. Morgan State Bears: Match Details

Fixture: Norfolk State Spartans @ Morgan State Bears

Date & Time: Monday, January 23, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Talmadge L. Hill Field House, Baltimore, Maryland

Norfolk State Spartans vs. Morgan State Bears: Prediction

The Spartans are 2-0-2 against the spread in their last four games after an against-the-spread loss. They are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games after scoring more than 90 points in their previous game. The Spartans have a massive 8-2 advantage over the Bears in their last 10 meetings. They are having a better season compared to the Bears, although their conference record is the same.

Final Prediction: Norfolk State -5.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes