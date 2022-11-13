Nuggets vs Bulls: Who Will Win? Betting Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview - November 13 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets take on the Chicago Bulls on Sunday (November 13) at the United Center in NBA Regular Season action.

The Nuggets are fifth in the Western Conference with an 8-4 record so far and are coming off a 131-112 road loss against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. The Bulls are eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 6-7 record heading into this game. They lost at home to the New Orleans Pelicans back on Wednesday 115-111.

Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Denver Nuggets -1.5 (-115) Over 230 (-110) -125 Chicago Bulls +1.5 (-105) Under 230 (-110) +105

Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls Match Details.

Fixture: Denver Nuggets @ Chicago Bulls

Date and Time: Sunday, November 13, 8:00 pm ET

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls Key Stats

The Denver Nuggets have been an incredible offensive team as they are tied with the Golden State Warriors for sixth in the NBA with 116.3 points per game thus far.

A huge reason for their success is the fact that they have the best shooting percentage from the floor (49.7 percent) and three-point percentage (41.9 percent). They are being led by center Nikola Jokic as he is dominating on all facets of the sport with 21.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 0.7 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game.

Their defense needs a lot of improvement as they are 23rd in the NBA with 115.8 points per game allowed. Denver is allowing the fourth-highest field goal percentage at 48.8 percent

Chicago has also not been the scoring threat this season that people believed they would be, as they rank 18th in the league with 111.4 points per game. They are drawing a bunch of fouls as they are 10th in the NBA with 23.9 free throws per game thus far. Small forward DeMar DeRozan has been leading the team as they are 24.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.4 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game heading into this matchup.

Chicago is also doing pretty well defensively, as they are tied with the Miami Heat for 10th in the NBA with 109.8 points per game given up so far. They are doing well with 9.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game as a whole.

Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls Best Pick

Nikola Vucevic is fourth in the NBA with 11.9 rebounds per game, but he is going to be dealing with Jokic down low so he is not going to be able to grab as many as he is averaging.

He is coming off a game where he only was able to grab seven total rebounds last time out and that should be a sign as he struggles to grab as many with another big man that has shown the ability to as well.

Nikola Vucevic; Rebounds: Under 10.5 (-130)

Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls Final Prediction

Denver has been scoring a lot better lately as they are averaging 118.8 points in their last four games while Chicago is scoring 108.7 points in their previous three games, so there is a noticeable difference.

The Nuggets seem to be the better overall team and have covered in five of the last seven road games against the Bulls.

Denver Nuggets: -1.5 (-115)

