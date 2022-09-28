Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 28 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Angels will host the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night. Both of these AL West teams have been eliminated from the postseason, so most players will be looking to improve their individual stats at this stage.

The Angels defeated the Athletics on Tuesday to improve to 68-86 this season. Looking at the Athletics, they are now 56-98 this year after losing.

Oakland has been an awful road team this season, but they've had success at Angel Stadium lately. In Anaheim, they've won 12 of the past 17 meetings entering Wednesday.

Los Angeles' Michael Lorenzen gets the nod on Wednesday night. He is 7-6 with a 4.78 ERA, and he'll be making his 17th start of the year.

This Athletics lineup that scores the second-fewest runs per game isn't that good and shouldn't be too hard to handle for Lorenzen.

The Los Angeles right-hander has been way better in his home stadium this year, holding a 3.09 ERA while at home this season, compared to his 6.49 ERA on the road.

Lorenzen has dominated Oakland this year, only allowing one run in 13 innings. Expect him to keep mowing down A's hitters tonight.

Adrian Martinez gets the nod Wednesday for the Athletics, holding a 4-5 record and a 6.10 ERA.

Last time out, he was lit up, going five innings, allowing six hits and five earned runs in a loss to the Seattle Mariners. He's had a terrible year, but the good news is he'll be pitching against a pretty bad Angels lineup.

The Athletics' righty has never faced the Angels, but his 10.53 ERA in his previous three starts doesn't bode well for his team's chances of tying the series on Wednesday.

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Athletics @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 28, 9.38 PM EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Oakland Athletics +157 +1.5 (-130) Over 8.5 (-105) Los Angeles Angels -172 -1.5 (+110) Under 8.5 (-115)

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Prediction

The A's have lost three straight when Martinez has pitched, and they've suffered four consecutive defeats against the AL West. It won't be easy to break that streak on the road, considering how bad Martinez has been these last couple of weeks.

He's allowed four or more runs in three straight outings, so expect the Angels to put up at least five off of Martinez and Oakland's bullpen.

Prediction: Angels Team Total Over 4.5 Runs (-110)

